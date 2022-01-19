Clive Woodward backs Ellis Genge to captain England if Owen Farrell isn’t fit

Clive Woodward has backed Ellis Genge to captain England in their Six Nations opener against Scotland if Owen Farrell hasn’t fully recovered from injury.

Farrell has been retained as England captain for the upcoming Six Nations, but the Saracens skipper hasn’t played since November, having picked up an ankle injury in his country’s win against Australia.

Although Farrell is expected to line out for Saracens before the end of the month, he will have two games at best under his belt before England face Scotland in the first round of the Six Nations.

Former England head coach Woodward was writing in his column for the Daily Mail and called on Jones to select Genge as captain if Farrell isn’t fully up to speed by February 5th.

Clive Woodward on Ellis Genge.

“Farrell is a great competitor and lion-hearted player who has raised his game before. Nearly three months out with injury will have been a challenge. He could be rusty but there is no room for manoeuvre, no soft reintroduction,” Woodward wrote.

“England must hit the ground running against Scotland in Edinburgh which promises to be an incredible game, especially if the weather behaves itself. If Farrell is not ready, Jones must not hesitate in letting Ellis Genge captain the team.

“He is doing it so well week in, week out at Leicester and then bring in either Mark Atkinson or perhaps even the fast-improving Luke Northmore — who strikes me as a player who has something of a golden touch — into the centre.”

Eddie Jones has named his squad to begin preparations for the @SixNationsRugby 🔖@O2sports | #WearTheRose — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) January 18, 2022

Several big names have missed out again.

Jones hasn’t been shy in making plenty of big decisions again, as George Ford, Mako Vunipola, Billy Vunipola and Elliot Daly have all missed out on selection in his 36-man squad.

Sam Underhill is another notable absentee, although the Bath flanker hasn’t played much rugby since the Autumn Nations Series and Jones has said that he could be included in the squad later on in the championship.

Six uncapped players have been included; Orlando Bailey, Alfie Barbeary, Ollie Chessum, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Hassell-Collins and Luke Northmore, as Jones looks to continue the rejuvenation of his squad.

England performed well in November with a number of new faces coming to the fore, and Jones will hope the young up-and-coming talent will again justify his decision to leave several experienced players out.

