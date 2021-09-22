Clive Woodward believes Eddie Jones has ‘wasted time’ blooding youngsters

Clive Woodward has reacted positively to England’s latest training squad but has argued that Eddie Jones has taken too long to blood youngsters.

England head coach Jones included eight uncapped players in a 45-man training squad, while senior players such as George Ford, Jamie George, Billy Vunipola and Mako Vunipola have missed out.

Jones has explained that those left out of his squad have time to prove themselves before England’s upcoming autumn internationals, but several big-name omissions does signal major changes.

Former England coach Woodward was writing in his column for the Daily Mail and argued that Jones should have made widespread changes to his squad after the 2019 World Cup, claiming that time has been “wasted”.

Clive Woodward on Eddie Jones’ latest England squad.

“From the 45 players assembling later this month you could pick arguably the most exciting side in world rugby and that is a thrilling prospect, but it’s the time wasted that is the real story here,” Woodward wrote.

“England reached the 2019 World Cup final with a young team but that encouraged Eddie Jones and some of the squad to think that most would be involved again at 2023.

“That more of the same would suffice. Players became far too comfortable which is always a recipe for disaster.

“Anyway the new generation, headed up by Marcus Smith and Alex Dombrandt – both should have half a dozen caps already – must now have their chance and be allowed to play their natural games we see every weekend.”

🗣️ Eddie Jones has been speaking to the press after naming a training squad 🌹 Get a reminder of the 45 players that will gather this Sunday ⤵ — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) September 21, 2021

Widespread changes to the previously settled England squad.

While Jones gave plenty of young, inexperienced players an opportunity in England’s tests against the USA and Canada this summer, most would have expected to see a familiar-looking squad named for the upcoming autumn internationals.

Jones kept his faith in a number of under-performing England stars during this year’s Six Nations, but has now chosen to drop some of his most senior players, including British and Irish Lions duo Jamie George and Mako Vunipola.

The 45-man squad is just a training squad, and the senior players who have missed out this time around may still feature heavily for England in their games against Tonga, Australia and South Africa this November.

However, Jones’ recent selections may represent a major shift in thinking from the Australian coach, who has introduced change very slowly to his England squad since taking the reins back in 2016.

