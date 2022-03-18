Clive Woodward predicts Eddie Jones selection call will backfire horribly

Clive Woodward has predicted that Eddie Jones’ selection of George Furbank at full back and Freddie Steward on the wing will backfire horribly against France.

Steward has only featured at full back for England, although his selection on the wing for Saturday suggests that Jones’ side will kick plenty and look to win the aerial battle against the French back three.

The England head coach’s options are somewhat limited because of injuries to Jonny May and Anthony Watson, although there isn’t much pace or raw attacking ability in the English back three.

Former England boss Woodward was writing in his column for the Daily Mail and admitted that he has very little hope for Jones’ selection gamble to pay off in Paris.

Clive Woodward on Eddie Jones’ selection gamble.

“By Saturday night, we will either be praising him as a genius or his future could be under serious discussion again. It really is strange, to put it politely,” Woodward wrote.

“If this goes badly wrong — and I reckon there is about a 10 per cent chance of it coming off gloriously and a 90 per cent chance of it backfiring horribly — Jones will be very exposed indeed after a tournament in which he has constantly tampered with the outside backs and mystified with some of his selections.

“I get the logic but test rugby is about picking a team to play your style, not a team based on an opponents’ perceived weakness which I’m not sure is a weakness at all.

“There is no question that France displayed a slight vulnerability against Wales last week when wing Gabin Villiere and full back Melvyn Jaminet didn’t look secure dealing with the kicking game. But is it a weakness or a one-off poor night at the office? I haven’t seen either struggle before.”

Eddie Jones has named his side to face France in our final @SixNationsRugby match on Saturday 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇫🇷#WearTheRose | @O2 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 17, 2022

England’s attack has failed to fire in the Six Nations.

Although exciting young back line players Harry Randall and Marcus Smith have shown plenty of promise, they haven’t been able to consistently break down opposition defences on the international stage.

Aside from the game against Italy, England have scored just two tries in three games, and based on France’s average points haul in recent months, they will need to cross the try line on more than one occasion to beat Les Bleus.

The team selection isn’t exactly set up to score tries either, as Ben Youngs has been reinstated in the number nine jersey, while the back three are primed to engage in a kicking battle.

England’s forwards were very impressive against Ireland, and earned 15 points through penalty kicks for their team, although they will need their team mates in the back line to be fully firing to beat the French.

