Clive Woodward suggests Eddie Jones and Andy Farrell could work together for England

Clive Woodward has questioned if Eddie Jones and Andy Farrell could work together for England after next year’s Rugby World Cup.

Jones are Farrell are currently on opposite sides, with the former in charge of England, while the latter is Ireland’s head coach.

Farrell is English however, and his son Owen continues to play a crucial role for his country, which has prompted a number of pundits to question whether the Ireland head coach could take over at Twickenham after next year’s World Cup.

Woodward was writing in his column for the Daily Mail and suggested that Farrell could replace Jones as head coach in 2024, while the Australian could become England’s director of rugby.

Clive Woodward on Andy Farrell and Eddie Jones.

“The job he has done with Ireland has been phenomenal and his team’s series victory in New Zealand and rise to No. 1 in the world is the culmination of that. Farrell has the credentials to coach England next,” Woodward wrote.

“Farrell, of course, is English. But given the brilliant work he’s done with Ireland I wouldn’t be surprised if the IRFU are already looking to tie him down for the 2027 World Cup.

“The job he’s done has been phenomenal and he deserves all the praise he is getting. I wouldn’t bet against Jones becoming England director of rugby after the 2023 World Cup and filling a new position the RFU has said they are going to create.”

Hear from Andy and Johnny as they spoke to media at Sky Stadium on Saturday night ⬇️#TeamOfUs | #NZvIRE pic.twitter.com/1uS3Tug4qt — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 16, 2022

The Ireland head coach is under contract until the World Cup.

Farrell’s four-year contract with the IRFU will end when next year’s World Cup finishes up, and he has given no indication of whether he will stay on in the role after that.

Given Ireland’s recent results the IRFU will likely want to keep him on, although Farrell has been working with the team since 2016 when he came in as defence coach, and he may want a change of scenery after seven years.

Jones has confirmed that he will step down as England’s head coach after the World Cup, although the 62-year-old hasn’t indicated what he intends to do after his eight-year tenure comes to an end.

