Clive Woodward criticises decision to select Owen Farrell after concussion

Clive Woodward has criticised the decision to select Owen Farrell for England’s game against Argentina as the Saracens man recently suffered a concussion.

Farrell will start at inside centre and skipper England in Sunday’s encounter with Argentina at Twickenham Stadium, taking over the captaincy duties from the injured Courtney Lawes.

The 31-year-old withdrew from England’s training camp ahead of the Autumn Nations Series after suffering a concussion during Saracens’ win against Exeter Chiefs on the 22nd of October.

As Farrell stood down for 12 days, he is permitted to play full-contact rugby again, although activists argue that players shouldn’t take part for at least 21 days after a head injury.

Clive Woodward on Owen Farrell’s selection.

Former England head coach Clive Woodward argued in his column for the Daily Mail that Farrell should have been given another week off.

“There’s no bigger fan of Owen Farrell than me but I would not have considered him for Sunday’s game against Argentina,” Woodward writes.

“He’s been suffering from a concussion and no doubt he has ticked all the medical protocols, but I think it’s wrong to play him.

“I’ve been championing Farrell to be both number 10 and captain but if he comes off concussed then rugby, and especially English rugby, will be left looking really poor.

“Talking about concussion and player welfare is one thing. Taking tangible actions to show you are serious is another — and this was a high-profile opportunity to do just that.”

England aim to start their autumn campaign on the right foot.

Eddie Jones has selected a very strong England team in his side’s Autumn Nations Series opener against Argentina, with games against Japan, New Zealand and South Africa to come.

England would be favourites to beat Argentina with or without Farrell, although Jones is clearly eager to start the November campaign off on the right foot.

There certainly would have been an opportunity to give Farrell an extra week off and ease the England stalwart into the campaign against Japan, although he will take to the field against Argentina instead.

