CJ Stander has promised to “get” South Africa after Rassie Erasmus labelled Ireland as “softies”.

Stander was reacting to the comment made by Erasmus before the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup semi-final showdown with Wales in 2019.

The comment was caught on tape in the documentary ‘Chasing The Sun’, which followed South Africa’s journey to winning the World Cup in Japan.

Erasmus warned his team that “[Wales] are not softies. They’re not like Ireland.”

Stander, who played under Erasmus at Munster, gave his views at a press conference today on the disparaging comment directed towards the Irish pack.

“It’s a bit of a challenge, you know, because if that is his view and that’s what he believes I would like to – not really prove him wrong – but I’d like to show him what we can do and what we’ve done before.

“That is a big statement to make, and he put it out there. So that’s his prerogative, that’s his thought of us.

“It’s not going to be easy to change his view, but luckily we’re not playing against them this weekend. We’ll get them at some stage, the South African-born back rower said.

Dealing with English physicality

Stander will start at 6 against England at Twickenham on Saturday and is determined to put his last visit to London behind him.

England’s physicality proved to be too much for Ireland that day, as they aimed to get under the visitor’s skin from early on.

The Munster back-rower got caught in a scuffle with England captain Owen Farrell last time out, but played down the significance of the incident today.

“We got caught at the right time, the right place. Those things happen in a game, especially against England, they try to get in the game that way.

“On the pitch this is just another guy, you just want to get into him and do your thing and afterwards there’s actually a few laughs.

“I think if I was a bit younger and bit [more] insecure, [I’d think] I’m going to be in trouble here. Look, we’ve got a job to do and [Andy is] there, he’s our head coach.

“He backs us and we back him. We go up against England and it’s us against them. He backs us,” Stander commented.

Read More About: cj stander, Ireland, Rassie Erasmus, Rugby, south africa