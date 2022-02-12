CJ Stander says he has no regrets over his early retirement

CJ Stander says he doesn’t think he will ever regret retiring from professional rugby at the relatively young age of 31.

South African-born Ireland international Stander announced his shock retirement from professional rugby last March, despite his role as a starting player for both Munster and his adopted country.

Stander cited his desire to return to South Africa to be around family as one of his reasons for retiring, although he opted against trying to secure a contract with a South African side and decided to hang up his boots.

The 31-year-old was speaking to the Irish Examiner and admitted that he currently has no regrets about walking away from rugby, even though he does believe he could still play professionally.

CJ Stander on a potential return to rugby.

“You do see guys who retire, go back, retire, play again. Obviously, there’s different reasons and you can think, ‘should I, shouldn’t I?’ I probably have a bit more in me. I’m still fit and strong, and running 10kms with my wife on the weekend, ” Stander said.

“But I honestly had a sense that I had dipped slightly in my performance towards the end of my career, and I felt guilty — almost to myself, not to anyone else — that I couldn’t maintain that top level. That made the decision easier.

“I see guys playing now and I think to myself, ‘it’s tough there! I wouldn’t be able to do it any more’. So I’ve had no regrets so far, and I don’t think I ever will.”

Youngsters at Munster and Ireland have stepped up to fill the gap.

Although Stander was still a starting player for Munster and Ireland, a number of young players have stepped up in his absence for both province and country.

Gavin Coombes is fulfilling Stander’s role at Munster, while Caelan Doris and Jack Conan have both filled in excellently at number eight for Ireland in recent months.

Stander’s former side, the Bulls, had contacted him to see if he was interested in continuing his professional career in South Africa, but the former Ireland international turned down the opportunity.

The 31-year-old may get a few more offers to return to rugby over the next couple of years, although it does appear very unlikely that he will come out of retirement.

