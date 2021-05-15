CJ Stander says it felt like Munster were ‘playing against more than 15 men’

CJ Stander has taken aim at the officiating team for last night’s Rainbow Cup clash between Munster and Connacht.

Munster were edged out by Connacht by 24 points to 20 in an entertaining clash at Thomond Park, which saw a potentially match-winning try from Andrew Conway ruled out due to a knock-on earlier in the phase of play.

Retiring Munster stalwart Stander was speaking to Eir Sport after the match and he seemed less than pleased with the standard of officiating on show yesterday evening.

“It felt like we were playing against more than 15 men. I can say it now I’m done but it’s difficult for both sides,” Stander commented.

Connacht head coach Andy Friend was far happier after the match than Stander, and praised his side for their physicality after a disappointing showing in last weekend’s game against Leinster.

“I thought our physicality [got us the win]. I thought we fronted up. We threw out a bit of a challenge to the players after last Saturday night and I though Leinster actually showed us up in that area,” Friend told Eir Sport.

“We threw out a challenge and the boys answered in spades out there tonight so I’m really proud of them.”

North vs South Rainbow Cup final.

Munster remain at the top of the northern Rainbow Cup table despite the loss, but could be overtaken by Benetton if they beat Zebre in today’s Italian derby.

The loss could prove crucial on the back of yesterday’s announcement, which stated that only the first-placed team in the northern Rainbow Cup will progress to a final with the first-placed team from the South African Rainbow Cup.

After it was announced that the Rainbow Cup would be split into two separate competitions, the top two teams in the northern tournament were originally supposed to face off in the final.

While the north vs south final has yet to be confirmed, the Pro14 has announced that the game is in the “advanced stage of planning” and would replace the two separate finals that were supposed to take place in the dual competitions.

