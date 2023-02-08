Ciarán Frawley is keeping his head up as wait for first Ireland cap goes on

Ciarán Frawley is remaining patient as some untimely injuries have scuppered his chances to win a first cap for Ireland.

Having first been called up for Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series in 2021, Frawley is still waiting to make his first test match appearance for his country after a number of near misses.

The Skerries man did get game time for Ireland during the tour of New Zealand last July, albeit in uncapped matches against the Māori All Blacks, and he clearly impressed the national team coaches while touring.

He was then called up to Ireland’s 2022 Autumn Nations Series squad, although he suffered a knee injury in a game between Ireland A and New Zealand XV and has been sidelined ever since.

Frawley admits that the last few months watching on from the sidelines have been difficult, especially now that the Six Nations is underway.

Ciarán Frawley on a frustrating period on the sidelines.

“Obviously when I initially heard the news about the knee injury, I was kind of thinking, ‘Well, please God I’ll be back before the squad is announced to give myself the best shot to get into this Six Nations’,” Frawley explained.

“I haven’t been in a Six Nations camp yet but you can only take what’s in front of you and I knew it was going to be three to four months, and I had the bit of advance [knowledge] that I wouldn’t be picked in the squad.

“I’m obviously delighted for the 20 Leinster lads that have been selected, Jamie Osborne in particular has been going so well now.

“It’s just once you get your opportunity, you take it and I always thought he was a quality player so delighted to see him there and hopefully he goes well.”

WHAT A TRY! 🔥 Ciaran Frawley finishes a brilliant move for Ireland! 🟢#IREvNZ | #VMTVRugby pic.twitter.com/6CKEyRY10x — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 4, 2022

The Skerries man was identified as a leader for the Emerging Ireland tour.

Frawley was called up the Emerging Ireland squad for the tour of South Africa last September, where Simon Easterby identified him as a likely leader in the squad, although he also missed out on that opportunity due to injury.

Nonetheless, hearing a national team coach speak highly of his leadership abilities gave him a boost, having learned from some of the best players in Ireland.

“The way it was said to us for the New Zealand tour was very good, in terms of having the Māori team and the senior team, but obviously we’re looking at what the senior team do and how they lead the week,” Frawley said.

“I had the luxury of looking at Johnny [Sexton] and how Tadhg Furlong and the likes of these lads lead a week and was trying to implement that with the Maori team.

“I suppose whatever the coaches saw between a few of the individuals, they were looking to have us go over to South Africa to implement the same to another bunch of younger lads that they have on the radar, obviously, with the World Cup coming up.

“Look, again it was another frustrating setback against Treviso, doing my AC, and it literally put me out for three weeks and that’s how long the Emerging tour was.

“It’s just part of it all really, it’s about getting the body right and hitting the ground running when I come back.”

Ciarán Frawley on coming through the club system.

Frawley differs from the majority of his team mates as he didn’t play in the Leinster Schools Senior Cup and made a name for himself by playing club rugby with Skerries.

While not playing in the Leinster Schools Senior Cup meant that he was able to develop a broad skill-set by playing other sport, Frawley admits that he was behind many of the players in some regards when he first joined the sub-academy.

“I remember speaking to a few of the lads and they were saying they had gym sessions the whole time, but I think I didn’t touch a weight until I got into the sub-academy,” Frawley admitted.

“I was just playing Gaelic Football, soccer, rugby the whole time. It will stand to you. It’s definitely a different kind of way of coming up, the rugby wouldn’t be as intense, we’d train twice a week, whereas they’d train four or five times a week.

“They’re definitely exposed to more rugby and rugby knowledge as well.”

Pictured are Leinster Rugby Players, Tadhg Furlong, Ciarán Frawley and Jason Jenkins in the Aviva Stadium as Just Eat announce the launch of their sustainable Notpla food packaging at Leinster Rugby fixtures across the remainder of the 2022/23 season. Having launched the seaweed-based Notpla in September, Just Eat has created a €50,000 fund that will subsidise the cost of the environmentally friendly packaging for its Irish restaurant partner network. Find out more information at: just-eat.ie/blog/news/ notpla-fund-leinsterrugby

Read More About: ciaran frawley, ireland rugby, leinster rugby