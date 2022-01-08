Ciara Griffin outlines the structural changes needed in Irish women’s rugby

Former Ireland captain Ciara Griffin has argued that structural changes need to be made in Irish women’s rugby to facilitate the emergence of new talent.

Griffin was one of 62 current and former Ireland internationals who signed a letter expressing a “loss of faith” in the IRFU’s ability to manage the women’s game, which was sent to ministers in the Irish government.

One of the complaints the signatories had was the IRFU’s reluctance to publish full reviews into how the women’s game is run, although the governing body have promised to fully publish two ongoing reviews when completed in response to the letter.

Griffin was speaking on RTE Radio 1 and called for better structures to be put in place to facilitate the emergence of new talent when asked if the game is in a better place than it was when she started playing.

Ciara Griffin on the structural changes needed in women’s rugby.

“It’s growing nationally in that you can see in all the different areas and provinces a lot of girls taking it up,” Griffin said.

“Look, I think we need to see more people coming up through the systems and get those structures in place so you can have a clear feeder system in place from club to province to international.

“That’s something that needs to be looked at and I hope it is looked at to make sure we can keep driving the standard of rugby here in this country.”

Fairytale finale! One of @IrishRugby‘s true greats bows out with two tries on her final Test appearance to clinch a comeback win for her team Ciara Griffin writes her own scripts… 🙌💪👏 pic.twitter.com/8U37FtGoZ3 — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) November 20, 2021

Ireland will aim to put World Cup disappointment behind them.

Although Ireland won’t be playing in this year’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, there is still plenty to play for in the upcoming Women’s Six Nations Championship.

Griffin’s retirement in November came as a surprise, as the Kerry woman is just 27 years old, and Ireland will have to find a way to live without their influential former captain.

There is plenty of young talent coming through, however, such as Dorothy Wall, Beibheann Parsons and Stacey Flood, who will look to further their development in the coming months.

