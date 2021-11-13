Ciara Griffin praises her team mates after Ireland get back to winning ways

Ciara Griffin has spoken about her pride in her team mates after Ireland claimed an impressive 20-10 victory against the USA at the RDS Arena.

Ireland experienced crushing disappointment in September after they suffered losses to Spain and Scotland, which saw them fail to qualify for next year’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

They returned to form in their first test of the autumn internationals however, beating the world’s sixth-ranked side thanks to tries from Beibhinn Parsons, Leah Lyons and Lindsay Peat.

Ireland captain Griffin was speaking to RTE after the game and praised her team mates for a much-improved performance after a difficult period for the team.

Ciara Griffin on Ireland’s win against the USA.

“I think I’m the proudest person in Ireland tonight with that group in there. They’re solid, they pick you up when you’re down, they always have your back, so I couldn’t be prouder of that group,” Griffith said.

“When you cross the line with your team-mates like that, you want to get the win. What it meant for us as a group, it was just all of us getting behind each other, backing each other, showing how together we are as a squad.

“Obviously, there was a bit of relief as well. We trusted our processes, we kept edging away. It wasn’t perfect at times but we kept battling and kept battling and we got the win.

“It was the first time in nearly two years that I’ve looked up to a crowd and my family were there. It’s just brilliant and of course you’re going to relish every moment. This venue was sensational so we loved every minute of it.”

✍️ Read the Match Report from @TheRDS as three-try Ireland earn victory over @USAWomenEagles on Friday night 🟢#NothingLikeIt | #IREvUSA — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 12, 2021

Adam Griggs looks to end his tenure on a high.

Ireland head coach Adam Griggs announced shortly after his side’s failure to qualify for the Rugby World Cup that he would be stepping down from his position after the tests against the USA and Japan this month.

It now looks likely that his time in charge will end on a positive note, as Ireland will be strong favourites to see off Japan after their impressive performance against the USA.

While Ireland don’t have the World Cup to look forward to next year, there is still the small matter of the Six Nations, and two wins from two in November would give them plenty of confidence ahead of next year’s championship.

