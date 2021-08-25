Ciara Griffin and Ireland aim to be ‘faster and fitter’ for Rugby World Cup qualifiers

Ciara Griffin is determined that Ireland will be “faster and fitter” than they were in the Six Nations for next month’s Rugby World Cup qualifiers.

Ireland will compete with Italy, Spain and Scotland for a place in the 2021 Rugby World Cup (which will be played in 2022) next month, following a third place finish in this year’s Six Nations.

Griffin and co. will be favourites to seal a spot in Pool B of next year’s tournament in New Zealand, but qualifying tournament hosts Italy will believe that they are more than capable of coming out on top, while Spain and Scotland are certainly no push overs.

Ireland captain Griffin was speaking as a Zurich and Tackle Your Feelings ambassador and insisted her team are determined to improve on their performances in the Six Nations.

Ciara Griffin on Ireland’s confidence ahead of the qualifiers.

“We want to be faster and fitter than we were in the Six Nations, which every team wants to be. So we’re working on that and I suppose our defence and our transitions as well,” Griffin said.

“We’ve been working hard all summer on that. We’re getting all the high speed metres up so hopefully it’ll go well for us now next month.

“We’re confident in our preparations but you can never write off any team. Especially in knock out rugby and in [the qualifiers] there’s only one spot up for grabs.

“Everyone is going to perform the best they can. So we’re confident in the preparation we have put in as a group but we need to go in now and perform on the pitch to back that up.”

Rugby World Cup postponement could benefit Ireland.

The upcoming edition of the Rugby World Cup will take place in October and November next year, after being postponed due to the pandemic.

The Rugby World Cup qualifiers were also postponed for Covid-related reasons, which has resulted in a long, nerve-wracking wait for all those involved.

While postponements are rarely ideal, Griffin believes it may benefit Ireland in the long run as they will be able to get some much-needed game time under their belts, after a heavily-disrupted past 18 months.

“We’ve been training hard since June for it. I suppose in terms of it being postponed, it’s a much of a muchness in terms of that. It’s difficult at times when things are postponed,” Griffin explained.

“You’re pushing to perform at a certain time and all of a sudden it’s changed again. That’s kind of hard as a player at times to switch again. So we’re really looking forward now to just get to play.

“There’s targets again, there’s games next month. We’re all focused on that. In terms of getting more game time, that’s definitely a positive.

“We’ve got a Six Nations campaign under our belt since, so three matches there – some good performances and some performances that need to be improved on. That was good for us coming into our summer period as well.”

Interprovincial rivalries set to re-ignite for the first time on TV.

Last week brought the welcome news that the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Rugby Championship will be broadcast on TV through TG4 for the first time ever this year.

The 2020 edition of the tournament was cancelled due to the pandemic, so the return of the competition itself is a major boost to women’s rugby in Ireland, while it being televised is the cherry on the cake.

Griffin was delighted to get to compete in the tournament, which will be visually accessible for young girls across the country for the first time, and was also relishing the chance of coming up against some of her Ireland teammates.

While the Ireland captain will be looking to put in some crunching tackles on some close friends over the next three weeks, she explained that the animosity will end as soon as the final whistle is blown.

“There’s always good banter and good buzz but I suppose when it comes into game week or a game like this for players, you’re focused on your performance,” Griffin said.

“You have to flip the switch in a way. ‘I’m your teammate but you’re also the opposition this week.’ You can be great buddies and have craic and have the banter but then when it comes to game time and work time you have to focus.

“You spend so much time with a teammate in camps and training and all that but it’s down to the setting. You might be best friends with a person but if they play for a different club and you’re playing against each other you’re not going to back off a tackle.

“You have a job of work to do and you put on the jersey to do it no matter what’s in front of you. What I love about rugby is everything’s left on the pitch. It’s not brought off the pitch or into a different team or different setting. What happens on the pitch stays on the pitch.”

