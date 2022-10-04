Cian Prendergast to captain Emerging Ireland against the Pumas

Cian Prendergast will captain Emerging Ireland in the second game of the tour of South Africa against the Pumas.

Emerging Ireland head coach Simon Easterby has made 15 changes to his starting team, while just five players who started in the 54-7 win against the Griquas have been named on the bench.

Seven players who were named among the replacements against the Griquas will start against the Pumas on Wednesday, while 11 players will feature for Emerging Ireland for the first time on tour.

Heavy rotation of players.

The heavy rotation is unsurprising, as the primary goal of the tour is to present up and coming players with opportunities, while winning all three games is of secondary importance.

Also, Emerging Ireland are playing the third and final game of the tour on Sunday, just four days after tomorrow’s game, so rotation was always going to be necessary to ensure freshness.

All 34 players on tour will have played on tour after tomorrow’s game against the Pumas, 30 of whom will have started a game, with the final match against the Cheetahs remaining.

Shane Daly is the only player in the match-day squad who has won a cap for Ireland, unlike in the first game of the tour, where Robert Baloucoune and Max Deegan also featured.

However, many of the players involved have represented Ireland at underage level, while winger Andrew Smith has played for Ireland’ sevens team, including at the recent 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town.

Introducing the #EmergingIreland Match Day Squad for Wednesday’s Tour game against the Pumas in Bloemfontein, captained by Cian Prendergast! 👊🇿🇦#TeamOfUs | #IrishRugby — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) October 4, 2022

Emerging Ireland match-day squad to face the Pumas.

15. Chay Mullins (Connacht)

14. Ethan McIlroy (Ulster)

13. Antoine Frisch (Munster)

12. Cathal Forde (Connacht)

11. Andrew Smith (Leinster)

10. Jake Flannery (Ulster)

9. Michael McDonald (Ulster)

1. Callum Reid (Ulster)

2. Diarmuid Barron (Munster)

3. Roman Salonoa (Munster)

4. Cormac Izuchukwu (Ulster)

5. Brian Deeny (Leinster)

6. Cian Prendergast (Connacht)(captain)

7. John Hodnett (Munster)

8. James Culhane (Leinster)

Replacements:

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin (Connacht)

17. Josh Wycherley (Munster)

18. Sam Illo (Connacht)

19. Tom Ahern (Munster)

20. David McCann (Ulster)

21. Ben Murphy (Leinster)

22. Jack Crowley (Munster)

23. Shane Daly (Munster)

Read More About: emerging ireland