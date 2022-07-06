Cian Prendergast delights in watching his brother fire Ireland U20s to victory

Cian Prendergast’s early start to the day was well worth it, as he watched his brother Sam score a late penalty to seal a 37-36 win for the Ireland U20s against England.

Ireland looked to have let a nine-point lead at half time slip against England in the U20 Six Nations Summer Series, as three second-half tries saw England take a two-point lead with 10 minutes remaining.

With just three minutes remaining, Ireland were awarded a penalty just inside England’s half, and Sam Prendergast stepped up to slot the kick from long range to put Irish noses back in front.

The boys in green ultimately held onto the win to secure their first victory of the summer series, having lost in their two previous encounters against South Africa and France.

The winning moment! 🤩 A superb long-range kick from Sam Prendergast to edge a thrilling #U20SummerSeries showdown in Verona.#FutureIsGreen | @PwCIreland pic.twitter.com/wcieTmFevP — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 5, 2022

Sam Prendergast kicks Ireland to victory.

Cian Prendergast, who is currently touring New Zealand with Ireland’s senior squad, woke up early in the morning to see his brother in action, and he certainly wasn’t disappointed.

“I was up at six o’clock this morning to watch it. It was great to see them doing so well,” Pendergast said.

“They’ve had a couple of tough results, so it’s great to see them get a result. It was a pretty proud moment watching him slot over that kick.

“Both my parents and my sister are over there [Italy]. My dad’s actually flying out here now so he got to see that and now he’s flying over.”

“Pretty proud moment watching Sam slot over that.” Cian Prendergast, who is in New Zealand with Andy Farrell’s Ireland, was up early on Wednesday to watch his younger brother Sam clinch victory for Ireland U20s ⬇️#TeamOfUs | #NZTour2022 pic.twitter.com/wgppjdi6ur — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 6, 2022

Bright futures ahead for both brothers.

Cian Prendergast is yet to win a cap for Ireland, although he did play in the uncapped game against the Māori All Blacks last week, and is likely to feature against the same side again next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Sam Prendegast is likely to play for the U20s again next week, as Ireland will play one of Scotland or Georgia in a cross-pool match in the last round of the summer series.

Read More About: Cian Prendergast, ireland rugby