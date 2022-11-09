Cian Healy soley focused on winning silverware at tail end of his career

Cian Healy has insisted that his caps tally and Ireland’s number one ranking are unimportant to him, stressing that silverware is his primary goal.

Healy is currently the most experienced player in the Ireland squad, having won 119 caps for his country to date, 10 more than his nearest competitor in Johnny Sexton.

The veteran prop has started in the majority of those caps, although Healy has adjusted to a bench role in recent times and believes that the current Ireland squad is the most competitive he has ever been involved in.

Ireland haven’t won a major piece of silverware since their Six Nations triumph in 2018 however, and Healy admitted at a press conference that his country’s current position at the top of the world rankings doesn’t mean much to him.

Cian Healy insists silverware is his priority.

“Personally, I would tend not to look at that sort of stuff. I wouldn’t take a ranking into account because I don’t have a medal for a ranking. That’s how I look at things,” Healy said.

“With your preparation; you’re preparing to be the best version of yourself. If everyone prepares to be the best version of ourselves we should continue to grow.”

If all goes well Healy could overtake Brian O’Driscoll as Ireland’s most capped player by the conclusion of next year’s Rugby World Cup, as he is currently 14 caps behind his former Leinster team mate.

Holding such a record is certainly not Healy’s priority however, as he regards silverware far more highly than caps.

“I could have 200 caps and no medals and I don’t know where I’d happier. I think I’d take another five if I got some more silverware for it instead of another 20. I think a cap number without a reward is not so important.”

Ireland are aiming to maintain their momentum.

Healy and co. picked up where they left off on their tour of New Zealand at the weekend, as Ireland notched a victory against reigning world champions South Africa.

Fiji shouldn’t pose as strong a challenge as either South Africa or New Zealand, although the Pacific Island nation could very well prove to be a banana skin if Ireland let their guard down.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is expected to make several changes to his match-day squad for the game however, with few opportunities left to experiment before the Rugby World Cup.

