Former England captain Chris Robshaw announces his retirement

Chris Robshaw has announced his retirement from professional rugby, bringing to an end a career that spanned 18 years.

Robshaw first signed for Harlequins in 2005 and made his international debut for England in 2009, and would go on to captain both sides for several years.

Having spent the last two seasons with San Diego Legion in Major League Rugby, Robshaw has decided to call time on his career due to persistent issues with his shoulder.

The former England captain took to Twitter to announce his retirement, describing leading his country as the greatest honour of his life.

“Following three dislocated shoulders in quick succession, my body has told me to blow the final whistle,” Robshaw wrote.

“No words can do justice to how fortunate and privileged I am to have enjoyed a career in the sport I am most passionate about.

“I remember my mum taking me to my first mini-rugby game – sparking the fire that lead me to later play for and captain Harlequins and England.

“In doing so, I have been afforded opportunities beyond anything I could have imagined in terms of education, travel and experience.

“Playing for and captaining England has been the greatest honour of my life and there is no comparable feeling to representing and leading your country.”

A successful career at club and international level.

Robshaw won 66 caps for England, during which time he won the Six Nations and captained his country at the 2015 Rugby World Cup on home soil.

He also experienced plenty of success at club level, as he captained Harlequins to the Premiership title in 2012, the same year he was chosen to captain England for the first time.

The flanker played a vital role in England’s 2016 Six Nations triumph, although he did soon find himself sliding down the pecking order under Eddie Jones and won his last cap for his country in 2018.

