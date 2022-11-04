Chris Ashton reckons all the pressure is on Ireland against South Africa

Chris Ashton believes all the pressure is on Ireland ahead of their clash with South Africa after their success in New Zealand during the summer.

Ireland’s status as the world’s top ranked team is on the line this Saturday, when Andy Farrell’s side take on reigning world champions South Africa at the Aviva Stadium.

Both teams have named very strong match-day squads, although most people do expect Ireland to edge out South Africa with their home crowd behind them after a historic test series victory against the All Blacks last time out.

Former England winger Chris Ashton also expects Ireland to come out on top, although he did stress on the BBC’s Rugby Union Weekly podcast that he believes all the pressure is on Andy Farrell’s side this Saturday.

Chris Ashton on the expectations placed on Ireland.

“All the pressure is on Ireland really to continue how they blew us all away really in the summer, doing something which is a once in a lifetime feat; beating New Zealand in New Zealand,” Ashton said.

“And not scraping by, really hammering New Zealand at home just does not happen. It’s going to be interesting to see how Ireland approach it.

“I can’t remember the last time that we’ve spoken about autumn internationals when we are actually favouring the Northern Hemisphere teams.

“We’ve bridged the gap that much and have even gone past it in some teams regard. Ireland are definitely at the front of that, the way the summer has transformed them.

“Has it pushed [Ireland], in people’s minds, as a better team than what they actually think they are themselves? In being number one there’s pressure and a lot more focus. But I’d back them to keep doing it.”

The Springboks will provide a different kind of challenge.

Ireland have proven their superiority over the All Blacks in the past 12 months, although they are yet to show that they can convincingly beat teams who boast bigger and more physical packs.

France’s victory against Ireland back in February was built on the back of a domination up front in the first half, while a 14-man England side also caused significant problems for the Irish in much of their encounter in March.

South Africa will be fully aware of Ireland’s struggles with bigger packs in recent times and they certainly won’t be changing their forward-based game plan for Saturday.

