Ex-England winger Chris Ashton leaves Worcester Warriors with immediate effect

Chris Ashton has left Worcester Warriors with immediate effect, having not played a single game for the Gallagher Premiership side this season.

Former England international Ashton joined Worcester from Harlequins in January of this year, after he was granted early release from his contract with the London club.

The 34-year-old made a handful of appearances for Worcester last season, but hadn’t played for the club at all this term, due to calf and knee injuries he has been struggling to recover from.

The Warriors released a statement confirming that Ashton’s time at the club is over, citing his daily commute from Northampton to Worcester as one of the reasons for his departure.

Worcester’s statement on Chris Ashton’s departure.

“Former England wing Chris Ashton has left Warriors with immediate effect by mutual consent,” Worcester Warriors’ statement reads.

“Ashton arrived at Sixways from Harlequins 11 months ago but calf and knee injuries have prevented him from playing for Warriors this season.

“The daily commute from his home in Northampton had also proved challenging so the club and Ashton have agreed a release from his contract which was due to expire at the end of this season.”

The former England winger leaves his fifth Premiership club.

Worcester is the fifth club that Ashton has played for during his time in the Gallagher Premiership, having started out with Northampton Saints, before stints with Saracens, Sale Sharks and Harlequins.

The former England international also spent a season with Toulon in France, as it looked like his time in international rugby had come to an end.

Ashton did actually play for England again after returning to the Premiership to join Sale in 2018, but his second stint with the national team was short lived, with his last cap for his country coming against France in the 2019 Six Nations.

The 34-year-old is third in the list of the Premiership’s top try scorers of all time, just three tries behind Tom Varndell, but it now looks like he may not get the opportunity to break that record after leaving Worcester.

