Chris Ashton is ‘desperate’ to leave Quins – Jim Hamilton

A move away from Harlequins seems inevitable at the end of the season, with former club Northampton Saints a potential destination for the ex-England winger.

Chris Ashton has only made two appearances for the south London club so far this season, with one of those coming in the dire 49-7 loss to Racing 92.

The former rugby league international will turn 34 in March and although he has a reputation as a lethal finisher, Ashton could have some trouble in finding a new club in the current financial environment.

Catch the latest episode over on our YouTube channel as well! Ealing’s win over Sarries, Eddie’s England squad and a juicy rumour mill to feast your eyes on 👇 📺: https://t.co/wdn44tEHfA pic.twitter.com/18wZgry7Dv — The Rugby Pod (@TheRugbyPod) January 19, 2021

‘He is desperate to go to Northampton’

Speaking on The Rugby Pod, Jim Hamilton, an ex-Scotland international and a former team mate of Ashton’s at Saracens, was worried the Wigan-born flyer would struggle to find a new club.

“He is desperate to go to Northampton is what I heard. That is where he is living now. It’s a difficult one for him – 34 (in March), he had an absolute shocker against Racing. He was awful but he is still a good player.

“Someone like Ashy, who is 34, can score tries, can’t catch a high ball – comes off his forehead – has been around the block a bit, and has left contracts. He left Saracens when he was under contract to go to Toulon.

“He left Toulon under contract, goes to Sale. Left Sale under contract. He’s now at Quins and it looks like they are not going to offer him a longer deal.

“You’re thinking, well how much does a Chris Ashton want? Well, he’d want £200K, £250K. He might get offered £150K, a bit less.

“If you’re a Northampton or a Worcester or whoever, are you best placed to try and bring an academy player through and fill the void with the money that you have got?” Hamilton questioned.

While Ashton’s last cap for his country came less than two years ago, in England’s 2019 Six Nations encounter with France, the once-devastating winger looks to be coming to the end of his career.

Read More About: chris ashton, Harlequins, jim hamilton