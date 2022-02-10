Chris Ashton ‘very clear’ on what is expected of him at Leicester Tigers

Chris Ashton has said that he is very clear of the expectations placed on him at Leicester Tigers after signing a short-term contract with the club.

Former England international Ashton has joined Leicester effective immediately, as the 34-year-old looks to continue his professional career in rugby.

Ashton left Worcester Warriors with immediate effect back in December, with his daily commute cited as one of the reasons for his departure, but will now have the opportunity to play for the Gallagher Premiership league leaders.

“The opportunity to join this group, under Steve Borthwick, and be part of what is being built here was one that I couldn’t ignore,” Ashton said.

“Steve has been very clear with me on his expectations of anyone coming into this environment and I am excited for the chance to learn, improve and hopefully contribute to the club on and off the field.

“It is a pretty young group and I feel like I can certainly pass on my own experiences, as well as still feeling very much that I can play a part on the field to drive the team forward.”

Steve Borthwick on his new signing.

Ashton is third on the list of the Premiership’s all-time top try scorers, having scored 89 tries so far in the English league, which is just three less than Tom Varndell at the top of the list.

The 34-year-old now has the opportunity to surpass Varndell’s record with Leicester, and Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick was quick to emphasise the winger’s try-scoring abilities.

“Chris is a driven, professional and competitive character, who brings with him a wealth of experience to our squad,” Borthwick commented.

“As well as being one of the game’s best ever finishers, Chris is also a winner and still very much has that desire to be successful.

“He is a versatile outside-back, who can play in a couple of positions and adds some important depth for us in those areas. I am excited to welcome him to Leicester Tigers and seeing him contribute to what we are doing at the club.”

✍️ Welcome to Leicester Tigers, Chris Ashton. The dual-international has joined the club on a short-term contract. — Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) February 9, 2022

Chris Ashton’s career so far.

Leicester is the eighth professional club that Ashton will have played for throughout his career, having started out as a rugby league player with Wigan Warriors back in 2005.

Ashton made the switch to rugby union in 2007 with Northampton Saints, before going on to play for Saracens, Toulon, Sale Sharks, Harlequins, Worcester and now Leicester.

Along with being third in the list of the Premiership’s top try scorers, Ashton holds the record for the most tries in the history of the Heineken Champions Cup.

