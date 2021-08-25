Cheslin Kolbe reportedly set to leave Toulouse and join French rivals

Cheslin Kolbe is reportedly set to leave Toulouse to join Top 14 rivals Toulon once he returns from international duty.

Springboks star Kolbe has been plying his trade in France since he left the Stormers to join Toulouse in 2017 and currently has another two years on his contract with the reigning European and French champions.

However, according to French publication beIN Sports, the South African winger will leave Toulouse to join fellow French heavyweights Toulon for the upcoming season.

Cheslin Kolbe to miss much of the start of the Top 14 season.

Kolbe has experienced great success during his time with Toulouse, having won a Heineken Champions Cup and two Top 14 titles, while his international career has also flourished in the same period of time.

The 27-year-old is set to miss the opening few rounds of this season’s Top 14 due to his involvement with South Africa in the Rugby Championship, and will also be unavailable for the bulk of November due to the autumn internationals.

As a result of this, beIN Sports report that it may be December until Kolbe lines out for Toulon, who also employ his Springboks teammate Eben Etzebeth.

Toulon looking to re-establish themselves as European giants.

Toulon experienced unprecedented success in the last decade when they became the first and only team to win three Heineken Champions Cups in a row with a team packed full of international stars.

However, Toulon haven’t lifted any silverware since 2015, and have failed to feature in a final since 2017.

While they still have some big-name international stars on their books such as France captain Charles Ollivon, Argentina back row Facundo Isa and former Italy captain Sergio Parisse, their current squad is a far cry from the side that dominated Europe for three years.

Bringing Kolbe in should help Toulon in their quest to return to Europe’s top table, although Toulouse will remain as the team to beat this season despite the South African’s departure.

