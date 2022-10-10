Cheslin Kolbe in line to face Ireland after return from injury with Toulon

It took Cheslin Kolbe less than two minutes to score in his first game back from injury as the Springboks winger helped Toulon to a comfortable win against Brive.

Kolbe hadn’t played any rugby since July, as he suffered a broken jaw in the third test between South Africa and Wales this year, which ruled him out of the Springboks’ Rugby Championship campaign.

19-year-old Canan Moodie had started in place of Kolbe on the right win in South Africa’s last three test matches, although the youngster has been ruled out of the Autumn Nations Series after picking up an injury in the Bulls’ recent win against Connacht.

Fellow Bulls and Springboks winger Sbu Nkosi also went off injured in that game against Connacht, so the return of Kolbe will come as a big relief for South Africa’s coaching team.

Cheslin Kolbe made an immediate impact in his first game back.

The South African winger made an almost immediate impact on his return, as Kolbe scored the opening try of Toulon’s 47-0 win against Brive in the sixth round Top 14 encounter.

Kolbe played the full 80 minutes, although he was involved in a heavy fall after being taken out in the air by Brive’s Paul Abadie, who received a red card for the dangerous challenge.

Toulon’s bonus-point win saw them rise to second place in the Top 14 table, leapfrogging Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle, who suffered defeat to Bayonne.

#TOP14 – Le come-back de cette J6 Il était attendu et il n’a pas déçu 🔙 @CheslinKolbe a fait son grand retour dans son jardin du stade Mayol et il lui a suffi de deux minutes pour reprendre ses marques 👣 avec un essai dont il a le secret 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aOfIXj3rcI — TOP 14 Rugby (@top14rugby) October 8, 2022

Ireland take on the Springboks next month.

Kolbe will likely be named in the Springboks’ squad for their tour of Europe next month, where they will take on Ireland, France, Italy and England.

Ireland are up first, as the two sides will play each other for the first time in almost five years at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on November 5th.

While South Africa should have Kolbe in tow, they are expected to be short on depth at out-half, as Handre Pollard limped off with a knee injury in his first game for Leicester Tigers the weekend before last, while Elton Jantjies is unlikely to take part.

