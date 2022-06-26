Cheslin Kolbe could be playing in the URC next season with the Stormers, according to reports in the South African media.

South African newspaper Rapport have reported that the Stormers are in negotiations with Kolbe about coming back to Cape Town, having last played for the club in 2017.

Kolbe is only one year through a there-year contract he signed with Toulon however, so a fee will need to be paid to the French club if he is to return to his home country on a full-time basis.

The electric winger has been one of South Africa’s most exciting players since he made his international debut in 2018, having never broken into the Springboks squad while he was still playing for the Stormers.

If you weren’t in Cape Town or missed out on the fun, here’s a recap of the DHL @THESTORMERS Victory Lap through the Mother City ending at DHL Stadium. Thanks to everyone who came out and celebrated with our @URCOfficial Champions!@geordinhl#IAmAStormer #RugbyDelivered pic.twitter.com/SQAe3rlV2S — DHL Rugby (@DHLRugby) June 25, 2022

New signings will bolster South African sides.

The Stormers will be without the services of Warrick Gelant next season, as the in-form Springboks full back has signed on with Racing 92, but Kolbe would certainly be an excellent replacement.

Meanwhile, Clayton Blommetjies will join the Stormers next season from the Cheetahs, as well as Springboks hooker Joseph Dweba who joins from Bordeaux Begles in the Top 14.

The Sharks have also confirmed a number of big-name signings for next season, with Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth joining from Toulon, while Rohan Janse van Rensburg is returning to his home country after a stint with Sale.

South African rugby chiefs had hoped that playing in European competitions would provide their teams with a cash injection, and that certainly seems to be the case with a number of high-profile players returning from abroad.

