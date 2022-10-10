Cheetahs coach accuses Emerging Ireland of deliberately slowing down game

Cheetahs head coach Hawies Fourie has accused Emerging Ireland of deliberately slowing down Sunday afternoon’s game between the two sides.

Emerging Ireland made it three wins from three on their tour of South Africa with a 21-14 victory against the Cheetahs, having previously beaten the Griquas and Pumas.

It wasn’t the most free flowing of games in Bloemfontein, as it took just under two hours to play the match, as frequent errors resulted in plenty of stoppages and set-pieces.

Cheetahs head coach Hawies Fourie has pinned the blame for the lengthy encounter on Emerging Ireland, telling RugbyPass that he believes the touring side deliberated slowed down the match.

Cheetahs head coach takes aim at Emerging Ireland.

“We can’t continue playing games like this, allowing teams and players to slow the game down. Every time the referee blew his whistle, two medics were running onto the field looking for someone [to treat],” Fourie said.

“They [World Rugby] implement water breaks [to supposedly speed up the game], but all things like this, it is just not making sense. The problem is that the referee can’t say you are not injured.

“If you look as though you are injured, he must allow the medical staff to look at you. However, it was clear as daylight for anyone what they tried to achieve.”

TMO referrals didn’t help matters.

The game against the Pumas was also plagued by lengthy stoppages, as the first half of that encounter took an astonishing 58 minutes to play, although the second half was played at a far quicker pace.

Much of the blame for that drawn-out 40 minutes against the Pumas can be pinned on TMO referrals, and one in particular, as the TV director struggled to find the right camera angle for a suspected knock on in the first half.

A TMO referral for an ultimately-disallowed Cheetahs try also slowed down matters considerably in Emerging Ireland’s final game in South Africa, while stoppages for players receiving medical attention also played their part.

