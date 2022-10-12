Charlie Ngatai admits he is still getting used to the intensity of Leinster training

Charlie Ngatai has revealed that Leinster’s training sessions are carried out at a higher intensity than he is used to.

The New Zealander enjoyed a long and successful career at the top level before signing with Leinster, as he has played for the Hurricanes and Chiefs in Super Rugby, for Lyon in the Top 14 and won a single cap for the All Blacks in 2015.

Ngatai has won major pieces of silverware during his career; the 2013 Super Rugby title with the Chiefs and the Challenge Cup with Lyon earlier this year, although Leinster’s training sessions have surprised him.

Charlie Ngatai on the intensity of Leinster’s training sessions.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Leinster’s meeting with Connacht on Friday, Ngatai admitted that he has been taken aback by the intensity of his new team’s training sessions.

“I guess just the intensity. We train at a high intensity here. My body is still understanding that intensity, and training at that high intensity,” Ngatai explained.

“Understanding the culture and getting to know a lot of the lads around me, what drives them and that connection. In terms of the training intensity, it’s a lot faster than what I’m used to.”

Still a work in progress.

Ngatai has impressed in his short time at Leinster so far, and looks to have slotted very nicely into the province’s backline.

The 32-year-old believes he isn’t quite on the same page as his teammates yet however, which indicates that he will get even better as the season progresses.

“It’s still a work in progress I suppose. Going into any new team you’re still figuring out systems, defensive systems, attacking systems, the way they play, the way your team mates play,” Ngatai said.

“I’m still learning and I’m still trying to get a connection with the other boys. Obviously [the Sharks game was] the first time I’ve played with Johnny [Sexton], the first time I played with Robbie [Henshaw], especially outside me.

“We’re still working on those connections and no doubt we’ll still be working on them and hopefully we get better each time we do play for each other.”

