Charlie Ewels explains how he ended up hitting James Ryan high in red card tackle

Charlie Ewels has explained how he got caught in a “horrible halfway house” with the tackle on James Ryan which saw him receive a red card.

England lock Ewels was given his marching orders in just the second minute of his country’s Six Nations encounter with Ireland, after his head made contact with the head of Ryan in an upright tackle.

Eddie Jones’ side did very well to hang on for so long with just 14 men as they trailed by just three point with 10 minutes left, but two late tries for Ireland saw the game end 32-15 in the men in green’s favour.

Ewels was speaking to The Times about his costly high tackle and explained that the quick transfer of ball from Johnny Sexton to Ryan and back again had him caught between two minds.

Charlie Ewels on his high tackle on James Ryan.

“A lot of it was to do with my entry height. He passes the ball, I’m thinking I’m tackling him, then I’m thinking I’m trying to tackle Johnny Sexton. I was coming up again, and got caught in that horrible halfway house,” Ewels explained.

“I saw the ref [Mathieu Raynal] walking back with Courtney Lawes – he had his cards out and I thought, ‘Oh no, yellow.’ Then I saw the red.

“That makes it sounds like I’m appealing the decision – I’m not, it’s a red card. It was a very quiet walk back. I do a lot of breath work, so I thought, ‘Right. Breathe.’ I walked past James Lowe. He said to me, ‘Unlucky, mate.’ I appreciated that.”

“It was a split-second thing that went wrong. If I’d have punched or trodden on someone, lost my head, I’d have sat there thinking, ‘Why did I do that?’ and would’ve collected my thoughts on my own. I practice tackling but what I don’t practice a lot is height change and making decisions in the situation I was in.

“When you’re 180 beats per minute [heart-rate], knackered — obviously I wasn’t in my game — and in the speed of it, you drift back to your trained habits.”

After just 82 seconds, England are down to 14 men. Charlie Ewels receives a red card for this challenge on James Ryan.

📻 Live radio commentary: https://t.co/wUq1XxhF4x #ENGIRE #RTERugby #SixNations pic.twitter.com/8CXKvWjy1a — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) March 12, 2022

The Bath lock is back in action this weekend.

Ewels was handed a three-match ban for his high tackle on Ryan, but is back in action this weekend for Bath, who he will captain against Exeter Chiefs in the Gallagher Premiership today.

Bath’s season got off to a horrific start, as they lost 12 consecutive matches across all competitions, although they have improved since then and have now won four of their 19 Premiership fixtures.

The West Country side still remain at the bottom of the Premiership table, although the are level on points with Newcastle Falcons, while relegation from the competition is not taking place this year.

