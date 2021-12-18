Castres president argues that it ‘doesn’t make sense’ for his side to play Munster

Castres president Pierre-Yves Revol has argued that it “doesn’t make sense” for his side to play Munster in light of the raft of Covid-enforced postponements.

Following the decision from French government officials to ban non-essential travel between France and the UK, five Heineken Champions Cup matches have been postponed.

A further two matches have been cancelled this weekend, with Montpellier and Racing 92 awarded 28-0 wins against Leinster and Ospreys respectively, with no indication as of yet that those matches may also be rescheduled at a later date.

Castres will play Munster tonight at Thomond Park as planned, as there is no travel ban between France and the Republic of Ireland as of yet, but Revol has argued that the game should have been postponed.

Castres president would have preferred for the game to be postponed.

“From a legal standpoint, it can be argued because the risks of detaining people were not the same in different countries. But it doesn’t make sense from a sporting and health point of view,” Revol said, via Castres Olympique’s official website.

“For the competition, its organisation, its media coverage, what does this day mean, several matches of which have already been won on the green carpet, several have been postponed?

“And these, if they are played out, it can only be by changing the format of the competition while others are unfolding, ours and those of the British among themselves. The postponement of the whole day would have been more logical, understandable and clear.

“I would add that in terms of health, the situation in Ireland today does not really differ from that in Great Britain. So the difference in treatment is based on political and administrative considerations and not on health, and this is difficult to understand.”

The Heineken Champions Cup may have to change format.

The Heineken Champions Cup could be forced into another midseason format change as a result of the spate of postponements, due to the lack of available weekends in the European club rugby calendar.

Last season each club were due to play four pool matches, but that was reduced to two as a result of a travel restrictions in January, and tournament organisers could be forced into a similar situation again.

Castres president Revol said that the French clubs suggested that the round of 16 games could be played as one match only, as opposed to the planned two-legged affairs, which would open up another weekend.

Still, there is much to consider off the back of the postponements, with the likes of Leinster and Ospreys set to be extremely aggrieved should the EPCR decide against rescheduling their fixtures, unlike the games affected by the French travel ban.

