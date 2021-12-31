Newcastle’s Carl Fearns takes dig at Leicester’s Jasper Wiese for poor disciplinary record

Newcastle Falcons back row Carl Fearns has taken a dig at Leicester Tiger’s Jasper Wiese for the South African’s poor disciplinary record this season.

Wiese has had a breakthrough year in 2022, having won his first nine caps for his country, off the back of his form for a resurgent Leicester side.

Although the Springboks bulldozer has had a big impact for both club and country this year with ball in hand, his penalty count has been far too high, which has resulted in him picking ups three yellow cards for the Tigers already this season.

As a result, Wiese has been banned for Leicester’s next two Gallagher Premiership encounters with Newcastle Falcons and Wasps.

Carl Fearns on Jasper Wiese.

Newcastle’s Fearns took to Twitter to make his feelings about Wiese be known. “That’s a shame, I fancied getting cleaned out with an elbow from the side,” Fearns tweeted. The 32-year-old was eager to defend his comment, replying to several Twitter users to explain why he called out Wiese’s clear out technique. “I’d have looked forward to the subsequent ban of the player (reduced for previous good behaviour of course),” Fearns responded, when a Twitter user said that many would like to see him get cleared out with an elbow. “Respect? I’m about player welfare and keeping kids wanting to play our sport that’s opened doors for me that never would have been open,” Fearns tweeted, when another Twitter user accused him of showing a lack of respect to Wiese.

That’s a shame, I fancied getting cleaned out with an elbow from the side. https://t.co/h6M99DoxK3 — Carl Fearns (@carl_fearns) December 30, 2021

Jon Welsh incident has coloured the Newcastle player’s opinion.

Fearns issue with Wiese seems to stem primarily from an incident the South African international had with former Newcastle prop Jon Welsh. Welsh had re-signed with the Falcons in January 2021 after a 12-month hiatus from the game, but his return was short lived, as he suffered a dislocated shoulder in his first match back with Newcastle due to an illegal clear out from Wiese. Fearns referenced Welsh in one of his tweets about Wiese, writing, “Do you think it’s classy that Jon Welsh never played again?” in response to another Twitter user accusing him of a lack of class.

