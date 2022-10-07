Cardiff release statement in response to ‘false information’ on investigation

Cardiff Rugby have released a statement in response to what the club describes as “false information” in regards to an internal investigation.

Allegations of inappropriate behaviour at a pub in Cardiff were levelled at a number of the club’s players online, the day after the Welsh side was beaten at home by the Lions in the third round of the URC.

The club released a statement on the Sunday, stating that “appropriate action” will be taken if the allegations prove to be true, and that Cardiff representatives would meet with the management of the pub in question.

Rumours of the incident have continued to circulate since then, including speculation over how the club intend to respond, which prompted Cardiff to release another statement on Thursday night.

Cardiff Rugby stress that the investigation is ongoing.

“Cardiff Rugby are aware of false information being published on social media sites speculating on the outcome of an internal investigation,” the statement reads.

“The investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour on Saturday evening is ongoing and has not come to a conclusion.

“No disciplinary decisions have been made and no contracts have been terminated. We ask that supporters and members of the media respect the ongoing process.”

Josh Turnbull responded to the allegations.

Cardiff captain Josh Turnbull responded to the allegations at a press conference on Tuesday and stressed that his team mates must be aware of the spotlight they are under.

Turnbull says he was not at the pub on the night in question however, and did not delve into any details.

“In any job you have to still be able to enjoy yourself. If you’re a bricky, or a PT or any other thing, if you feel you need to go down to the pub on a Friday night you can go down there,” Turnbull said.

“But within that, you still have to be respectful of what’s happening around you and who’s in the environment. I guess you’re probably under the social media spotlight a little bit more than Joe Public.

“But from that point of view, you still have to behave or conduct yourself in the right manner.”

