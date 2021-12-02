Cardiff’s Matthew Morgan rages at URC and Welsh government over South African affair

Cardiff’s Matthew Morgan has vented his frustrations over his side’s current situation in South Africa, in a now-deleted Twitter post.

The majority of Cardiff’s touring party in South Africa are scheduled to fly from Cape Town to Dublin today, and then get a connecting flight to England where they will have to quarantine for 10 days.

The squad travelled to South Africa to play the Lions and the Stormers in two United Rugby Championship fixtures, but they soon became stranded there.

That was after the UK put the country on their travel red list, following the identification of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant in South Africa.

Cardiff announced their intention to fly their squad out of South Africa as soon as possible last Thursday, but their departure has been delayed by positive Covid-19 cases in their squad and the lack of a quarantine facility in Wales.

Matthew Morgan rages at the URC and Welsh government.

Morgan is clearly fed up with the whole situation, and directed his anger at both the URC and the Welsh government in a now-deleted tweet.

“What a shambles of a league the URC is. Shocking they dragged us out to South Africa in the first place and can’t even fly us home,” Morgan tweeted.

“And the Welsh government is getting more of a joke day by day. Get us the fuck out of here you clowns.”

The Welsh capital will be without the bulk of their squad against Toulouse.

Cardiff will be without the services of any of their players who travelled to South Africa for their upcoming Heineken Champions Cup encounter against Toulouse, due to the 10-day quarantine they must complete on their arrival in the UK.

Director of rugby Dai Young has suggested that they will also be without those players for their game against Harlequins the following week, which would likely all but end any hope of progression in the Champions Cup.

The club have said they will fulfil the fixtures, using a mix of Wales internationals who did not travel to South Africa and Cardiff academy players.

Munster could be in a similar situation, although many of their squad members’ quarantine periods will end the day before they are due to play Wasps in their opening Champions Cup match.

