Cardiff boss Dai Young admits his side will need ‘convincing’ to return to South Africa

Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young has said that it will “take a bit of convincing” for his side to travel to South Africa again after the last fiasco.

The bulk of Cardiff’s squad got stuck out in South Africa after the identification of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in the country, as a number of southern African nations were placed on the UK’s red list for travel.

Cardiff struggled to secure flights home for quite some time and when the touring party did return they were required to quarantine in the UK, and ultimately missed out on the Welsh club’s two opening Heineken Champions Cup matches.

Dai Young was speaking to the BBC after the URC confirmed that the postponed fixtures have been rescheduled for March and admitted that the club would need assurances from tournament organisers that a similar situation would not arise.

Dai Young on Cardiff potentially travelling to South Africa again.

“We’ll take a bit of convincing, to be quite honest. The onus is on the URC, really, to convince us that it’s the right thing to do,” Young said.

“I know they’ve come out and made a statement that we’re [potentially] going back there, but first and foremost we’d need guarantees that if something did happen, we’d get out of there.

“The British government showed their hand and the Welsh government showed their hand. We were pretty much stranded out there.

“It was very difficult for us to get out of the country. Once is probably bad luck, twice is a bit stupid really, isn’t it.”

The European club rugby season is in turmoil.

Although the URC have announced that the matches that were postponed due to the emergence of the Omicron variant have been rescheduled for two weekends in March, tournament organisers have not yet confirm the location of these matches.

Tournament organisers have rejigged the schedule with travel restrictions in mind, as the South African sides will play each other in their next four rounds of matches, and will not face European opposition again until February 25th.

The Heineken Champions Cup and European Challenge Cup have also been hit by several postponements, which will likely result in the tournaments’ formats being changed.

One solution proposed is to reduced the round of 16 encounters to just one game, instead of the planned two-legged affairs, in order to make room for pool games to be rescheduled.

