Cardiff’s Aled Summerhill hits out at URC over inappropriate social media video

Cardiff winger Aled Summerhill has hit out at the URC after a social media post which made light of him suffering a head injury against the Lions.

Summerhill was involved in a heavy contact with Edwill van der Merwe during Cardiff’s loss to the Lions in Johannesburg, which left the Welshman lying prone on the ground.

In a clip shared from the URC’s official TikTok account, the video is paused with Summerhill lying on the ground, with “zzz” coming out of his head, seemingly making fun of him for losing consciousness.

Aled Summerhill tweets his disapproval.

The Cardiff player took to Twitter to express his disappointment with the video, pointing out that rugby shouldn’t be making light of head injuries.

“Really didn’t think head injuries were something to joke about with all that’s going on with it within the sport, there we are then URC,” Summerhill tweeted.

CEO of the URC Martin Anayi responded to Summerhill’s tweet and revealed that the matter is now being investigated.

“This should never have gone up, we are investigating now with our social media agency – it has been removed – we take player safety very seriously indeed,” Anayi wrote.

Really didn’t think head injuries were something to joke about with all that’s going on with it within the sport, there we are then @URCOfficial 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/wjacs0fcY3 — Aled Summerhill (@Aledsummerhill) March 23, 2022

Cardiff released a statement over the matter.

Cardiff released a statement on Twitter condemning the video but thanked the URC for the “swift manner” in which they dealt with it.

“Cardiff Rugby were appalled by a social media post regarding Aled Summerhill, which appeared on an official channel earlier today,” the statement reads.

“The video post made light of a collision against Emirates Lions in which, Summerhill lost consciousness and was subsequently stood down from the following URC fixture.

“As soon as the club was made aware of this post, senior URC officials were contacted, who were equally appalled and immediately removed the post.

“The URC have been in contact with the club and Summerhill to offer their unreserved apologies and are now investigating the post and reviewing their processes.

“Player welfare and safety is of paramount importance and the post was not in line with the core values of the URC or Cardiff Rugby.

“We thank the URC for their swift manner in dealing with this lack of judgement, their subsequent actions and apologies to the player.”

