Canada fail to qualify for the Rugby World Cup for the first time ever

Canada have failed to qualify for the Rugby World Cup for the first time ever after being beaten by Chile in Valparaiso.

Chile claimed a 33-24 win against Canada in their second leg Rugby World Cup qualifier, to win 54-46 on aggregate and set up an encounter with the USA.

The Canadians took a one-point lead into the second leg after overcoming the Chileans at home, but they were unable to build on that lead as they suffered defeat to Los Condores for the first time.

Canada, who made the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals back in 1991, will not compete at the tournament in France in 2023, while Chile are still in the running to qualify for the first time.

Muy pero MUY buenos días Chile!

Gracias por acompañarnos tanto en sus casas como en el estadio 🏟!

Un triunfo de todos!

🇨🇱🏉 pic.twitter.com/RAnwMTYfbW — ☆ CHILE RUGBY (@chilerugby) October 10, 2021

South Americans get the better of their northern rivals.

Uruguay have qualified for the 2023 Rugby World Cup after claiming an emphatic 34-15 win against the United States in Montevideo.

As with their fellow South Americans Chile, Uruguay narrowly lost their first leg encounter to the USA in Colorado, but secured a 50-34 win on aggregate.

Los Teros have been consistently improving in recent years and famously beat Fiji in the last Rugby World Cup in Japan. They will move above the USA to 16th place in the World Rugby Rankings when they are officially updated tomorrow.

Uruguay will play in Pool A at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, where they will come up against New Zealand, hosts France, Italy and the winner of next year’s Africa Cup.

Check out all 4️⃣ of @RugbyUruguay‘s tries from their Americas 1 play-off victory over the USA 🇺🇾#RWC2023pic.twitter.com/ZtCF5HGkWy — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) October 10, 2021

USA and Chile set to battle it out.

The United States and Chile will play next summer to decide who qualifies as ‘Americas 2’ for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The Americans, who have played at every World Cup to date except for the 1995 edition, will be the favourites to beat the Chileans but they certainly won’t be taking them for granted.

Both sides recently had two-legged qualification encounters with Canada, which the USA won by nine points on aggregate, while Chile prevailed by eight points.

The winner will be guaranteed a spot at the World Cup in France, while the loser will have one more chance to qualify in final tournament against teams from Europe, Africa and Asia/Oceania.

