Cameron Redpath reveals Stuart Hogg convinced him to play for Scotland

Cameron Redpath has revealed that Stuart Hogg had a “massive sway” on his decision to play for Scotland instead of England.

Redpath couldn’t have asked for a much better international debut as he played a crucial role in Scotland’s historic win against England at Twickenham Stadium.

The youngster could have been lining out for the opposition however, as he played for the England U20s as recently as 2019.

A special day. Very proud of everyone involved @Scotlandteam Congratulations to @camredpath and @DaveCherry1 on winning their first caps. #AsOne 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/zPgUvS2AZQ — Stuart W Hogg (@StuartWHOGG_) February 7, 2021

While Redpath had only represented England at international level before Saturday, the Bath centre explained to Sky Sports that Hogg’s encouragement helped him with his choice of allegiance.

“Stuart’s been in touch with me over the last few months. He presented me with my cap. He’s been a massive influence in Scottish rugby, so it means a lot.

“I didn’t want to rush into any decision, I wanted to earn my place in Test rugby. But Stuart had been in touch quite a bit, telling me he feels I could play a massive part for us.

“He had a massive sway on my decision, which was a big thing. The way we play is exciting for us and exciting for the fans. That was a massive appeal for me, and it’s really great that it came across at the right time,” Redpath said.

England under pressure.

Scotland were by far the more adventurous of the two sides at Twickenham, and despite a number of errors their more free-flowing display proved successful against England defensive tactics in tough conditions.

England successfully employed similar tactics in their successful Autumn Nations Cup campaign but were unable to exert much pressure on Scotland from the boots of Ben Youngs and Owen Farrell.

While Saturday’s defeat was just England’s second loss in their last 10 matches the pressure is now on the reigning Six Nations champions to not only win, but win by playing more attacking rugby.

Read More About: cameron redpath, scotland rugby, Six Nations, stuart hogg