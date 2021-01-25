Cameron Redpath explains why he chose Scotland over England

Cameron Redpath has explained why he has chosen to represent Scotland instead of England in international rugby.

The former England U20 international was speaking to RugbyPass after being named in Gregor Townsend’s Scotland squad for the upcoming Six Nations.

Redpath’s father Bryan played won 60 caps for Scotland and the 21-year old has explained that following in his father’s footsteps “just felt right”.

‘I want to earn my place’

“I’ve spoken to Gregor [Townsend] a couple of times over the past few years. He’s always been pretty good and respectful about my decision to not commit.

“I always say to him ‘I want to earn my place and play well before I get picked by anyone’. He’s always been really good about that. I want to build my own legacy instead of being in my dad’s shadow.

“Obviously, it’s nice to have it there and I’m grateful to have a dad who’s played 60 games for Scotland, but I wanted to earn it. I stood by that the whole time. I didn’t want to rush into a decision.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be involved in the England camp but for me, it was never about Scotland [vs] England, it’s been about where will I develop, where will I enjoy my rugby,” Redpath explained.

The youngster has the opportunity to play in the most exciting Scottish backline in years, which helped to entice Redpath to play for Scotland.

“I’ve had both countries at different times being interested. The likes of Finn Russell and Hoggy, who I’ve played against once, for me they’re both very talented players. So for me, it felt right,” Redpath commented.

‘There’s a big emotional side to it’

The Bath club man obviously has some close familial ties to the country he will soon be representing, and admitted that he was delighted to please those family members with the news that he would be playing for Scotland.

“There’s a big emotional side to it for my family. Telling my grandparents that I was going down the Scotland route, it was nice to hear actually.

“They’ve always been supportive no matter who I go with, but deep down you know they’re buzzing inside. A lot of family friends from up in Scotland have messaged me saying they’re buzzing for me so,” Redpath said.

While the youngster feels his decision was not a case of pitting Scotland against England, Redpath could make his international debut when the two come head to head in the first round of the Six Nations.

