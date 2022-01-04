Cameraman stretchered off after try-scoring collision in Top 14

A cameraman had to be stretchered off the pitch after a collision with two players during Sunday’s Top 14 encounter between Bordeaux Begles and Biarritz Olympique.

Italian international Federico Mori produced a brilliant finish for Bordeaux in the corner, despite a strong tackle from Biarritz’ Barnabe Couilloud, which bundled him over the sideline.

The pair collided with a cameraman’s legs, who was knocked to the ground, and was in need of medical attention afterwards. The game was halted for several minutes before he was stretchered off by medic’s at the Stade Chaban-Delmas.

Mori’s score ultimately proved crucial for Bordeaux, as Biarritz ran in two tries in the final five minutes, as the game ended 30-27 in favour of the home side.

The Stade Chaban-Delmas has become familiar with peculiar incidents.

The incident with the cameraman comes just three weeks after another highly unusual moment at Bordeaux’s home stadium, when Leicester Tigers winger Harry Potter disappeared down a trench that surrounds the pitch.

Potter leapt over the advertisement hoardings that surrounded the pitch, without realising that a trench that looks to be more than six-foot deep lay on the other side.

Both supporters and players looked on in astonishment as Potter disappeared down the trench, although the winger was luckily unharmed from the fall, and appeared back on the pitch moments later.

Of all the players to disappear within the depths of this Bordeaux stadium, it had to be Harry Potter! 😂 Fortunately, the @LeicesterTigers wing appears unscathed.#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/tUrmomu08x — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) December 11, 2021

Bordeaux Begles stretch their lead at the top of the table.

Bordeaux are now five points clear at the top of the Top 14 table thanks to their win against Biarritz, after second-placed Toulouse were narrowly beaten by Clermont Auvergne on Saturday.

The Stade Chaban-Delmas side, which was founded in 2006 following the merger of two clubs in the Bordeaux area, have never won the Top 14, although they were in first place at the end of 2019/20 season, which was ultimately cancelled due to the pandemic.

Read More About: Biarritz Olympique, Bordeaux-Begles, Top 14