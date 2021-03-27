Callum Sheedy admits Six Nations win doesn’t stop Grand Slam pain

‘It still doesn’t take away the pain’

Wales fly-half Callum Sheedy has admitted that winning the 2021 Six Nations Championship “doesn’t take away the pain” of the team missing out on the Grand Slam.

The Welsh were crowned as Six Nations champions for the second time in three years on Friday night, after Scotland beat the French at the Stade de France in Paris.

Wayne Pivac’s side looked to have sealed the Grand Slam at the same venue last Saturday night, but two French tries in the last five minutes saw Welsh dreams crushed in the cruellest fashion.

In the toughest of years, we hope this Championship-winning campaign has brought you some joy. Thanks to our team of 3.2 million. Pwy sy ddim yn mwynhau diweddglo dramatig?! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #HWFN pic.twitter.com/lDHX3nOjFl — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) March 26, 2021

Sheedy was speaking to the Daily Mail about his side’s triumphant Six Nations campaign that will be forever tinged with a small bit of regret.

“Winning a Championship is great. It still doesn’t take away the pain of how close we’ve come to a Grand Slam,” Sheedy admitted.

“2021 is so bizarre – who would have thought a Six Nations would get decided a week after it’s supposed to be finished? It’s weird, strange feeling, but was meant to be. I had it on, but tried to not get too emotionally invested.

“The WhatsApp group had a bit of banter on it, but no matter how much I wanted to scream at the telly it wasn’t going to make Scotland score. It was out of our hands.”

Wales’ progress from the Autumn Nations Cup

While Wales weren’t able to secure the Grand Slam in Paris, the team can take plenty of positives from a successful Six Nations campaign after a dreadful 2020.

Pivac’s men finished fifth in last year’s championship, losing to all of their opponents except Italy in their first year without Warren Gatland at the helm.

Things didn’t get any better in the Autumn Nations Cup, as Wales again had to settle for a fifth-placed finish as they were once again comfortably beaten by Ireland and England.

Few pundits would have predicted Wales winning the Six Nations this year after winning just three of their 10 test matches in 2020, yet they are again the standard bearers in Europe.

Many of the Welsh squad could soon find themselves playing under Gatland again this summer, when the British and Irish Lions tour South Africa.

