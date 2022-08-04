Caleb Clarke moved to tears on return to All Blacks team

Caleb Clarke wasn’t afraid to show his emotions after being named to start for the All Blacks for the first time since November 2020.

The powerful winger made a massive impact for the All Blacks in his first year in international rugby, as Clarke terrorised Australia and Argentina’s defence in five appearances in 2020.

Clarke didn’t feature for the All Blacks at all in 2021 however, as he opted to focus on New Zealand’s sevens team for the first half of the year, although he didn’t make his country’s Olympics squad and was an unused travelling reserve in Tokyo.

He had planned to play for the All Blacks late last year, although he was robbed of the chance of getting back up to match fitness as Auckland only featured in the first two rounds of the National Provincial Championship as the city went into lockdown.

The 23-year-old has been named to start for the All Blacks against the Springboks on Saturday, and Clarke detailed in an in-house interview just how much it means to him to be playing for his country again.

Caleb Clarke on his difficult 2021.

“It was really tough. It wasn’t tough because I wasn’t playing rugby, it was tough because a lot of off-field things weren’t going right,” Clarke explained.

“Starting with the Olympics, I didn’t make the squad and I think that’s when I first got a taste of the media and people really thinking they had the right to say who I was as a person.

“I didn’t mind if people talked about rugby or talked about me as a player, but when they started attacking me as a person I think that’s when it started getting to me.

“Going through that and getting stuck in Japan in a hotel for two weeks, couldn’t leave, doing the same thing every day, then coming home to the excitement that I could play again and I played a bit for Auckland.

“I remember being in quarantine and Fozzy rang me saying, ‘You’ll play a bit for Auckland and then we’ll bring you for the northern tour.’ Then Auckland went into lockdown as soon as I got out of quarantine. That put another dampener on the spirits.

“It just felt like so many things were going wrong around that time. It was tough.”

‘Everyone accepts me for who I am.’

Clarke was named in the wider All Blacks squad for last month’s test series against Ireland, although he ultimately did not feature due to a hamstring injury he suffered in May.

While the young winger hasn’t played for the All Blacks yet this year, he has spent plenty of time with the squad and is very grateful to those within the camp.

“I’m just waking up each day so happy, getting to be in a group where they just accept me for who I am. I’m a bit of a joker and a bit of a high energy person, all the boys accept that,” Clarke said.

“I think if I can be myself that’s when I.. not shine, but I’m just happy to express myself. Everyone accepts me for who I am and there’s not a lot of environments in the world where it’s like this in a team. I’m just real grateful to be here.”

