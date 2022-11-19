Caelan Doris admits Ireland have plenty to improve upon after scrappy win

Caelan Doris admitted that Ireland have plenty to improve upon, although he couldn’t hide his delight at beating Australia in a tense encounter.

In a surprising scrappy and low scoring match, Ireland just barely came out on top, as an admirable defensive effort in the first half made up for a lack of attacking opportunities.

Andy Farrell won’t be delighted with his side’s performance, although he will be pleased that Ireland got over the line as most of the statistics suggest that Australia were the better team.

Man of the match Caelan Doris was speaking to Virgin Media after the game and applauded Australia’s efforts while admitting that Ireland were not at their best.

Caelan Doris reacts to Ireland’s tense win against Australia.

“Delighted to come out on top there. A full 80 minute battle, right to the end as you saw. I was glad to get that turnover, I think we were all blowing at that stage,” Doris admitted.

“It was a very tough, physical match throughout. Credit to them, they really put it up to us. When we look back over the next few weeks, there’s definitely a lot of room for improvement.

“A lot of ill-discipline there, especially in the first half, which gave them a lot of entry. But we got the result, which is the main thing.”

Both sides struggled to get going.

It was a frustrating game for all involved, as both sides struggled to find much rhythm and gave away needless penalties often just as they were starting to create some opportunities.

Doris acknowledged that Ireland and Australia were both let down by ill-discipline at crucial moments, while paying tribute to the crowd for staying so involved in a less than engaging game.

“As one team got a bit of momentum, the ill-discipline let us down and gave the other team [relief]. It was kind of a battle in between the 22s for a lot of it,” Doris said.

“So probably not the best spectacle but the crowd were still class throughout and gave us the extra few percent we needed.”

