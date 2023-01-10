Caelan Doris expecting far stronger Gloucester side at ‘hostile’ Kingsholm

Caelan Doris is expecting Gloucester to be much improved when Leinster play at Kingsholm this Saturday.

Leinster ran riot against a second-string Gloucester side last month, as Leo Cullen’s side scored nine tries to claim a 57-0 victory at the RDS Arena.

Gloucester are still in contention to reach the knock out stages of the Heineken Champions Cup however, although the English club can’t afford another hammering at the hands of Leinster if they wish to progress.

Speaking at a press conference before Saturday’s game, Doris revealed Leinster are expecting Gloucester to show their true mettle in front of their home supporters.

Caelan Doris on Gloucester.

“I think it’s going to be a much tougher test this weekend, both in terms of they’ll probably field a stronger team we imagine and it’s away from home with an early kick off,” Doris said.

“Kingsholm is quite a hostile place to go from what I’ve heard and seen, so it’s going to be a different challenge altogether this week I think.

“At home they’ve had lots of strong performances this season. They’re coming fourth in the Premiership so they are a quality team. You can see from their recent games against the likes of Saracens and London Irish that they’ve got proper quality.

“I’ve been obviously looking at their back row naturally enough and there’s a lot of quality there and a lot of depth there. So it’s going to be a tough one.”

Strong. 💪 Join us as European heavyweights Leinster come to Kingsholm this Saturday in the #HeinekenChampionsCup. 🏆 🎟️ https://t.co/aNds4NeQTg pic.twitter.com/NfsNsExfUU — Gloucester Rugby (@gloucesterrugby) January 9, 2023

A proper European clash awaits.

Gloucester head coach George Skivington has promised to select the “strongest possible team” for Saturday, having rested his frontline players for the reverse fixture.

Leinster will still be confident that they can come away with a bonus-point win, although Gloucester will be very eager to prove they are far better than the 57-point defeat they suffered last time out.

Read More About: Caelan Doris, gloucester rugby, leinster rugby