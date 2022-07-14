Bundee Aki starts as Ireland team is named for third All Blacks test

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has made one change to his starting team, with Bundee Aki coming in for the injured Garry Ringrose.

Ringrose suffered a concussion after a collision with Angus Ta’avao which saw the All Blacks prop receive a red card, and the Leinster centre will miss the series decider in Wellington as a result.

Robbie Henshaw has moved from inside to outside centre while Aki will wear the number 12 jersey, in the only changes to Ireland’s starting team.

There is just one further change on the bench, with Keith Earls named at 23, in place of Aki who has been promoted to 12.

Ian Foster has made four changes to his starting team.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has made four changes to his starting team, with a further five changes on the bench after his side tasted defeat to Ireland for the first time on home soil.

Nepo Laulala, Sam Whitelock, David Havili and Will Jordan have been drafted into the starting team, while Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Dalton Papalii have dropped to the bench.

Dane Coles, Akira Ioane and former NRL star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck are all named in an All Blacks match-day squad for the first time this year among the replacements, with the latter set to make his international debut.

Ireland’s match-day squad for the third test against the All Blacks.

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Mack Hansen

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton

9. Jamison Gibson Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Tadhg Beirne

5. James Ryan

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements

16. Rob Herring

17. Cian Healy

18. Finlay Bealham

19. Kieran Treadwell

20. Jack Conan

21. Conor Murray

22. Joey Carbery

23. Keith Earls

