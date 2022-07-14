Bundee Aki starts as Ireland team is named for third All Blacks test

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has made one change to his starting team, with Bundee Aki coming in for the injured Garry Ringrose.
Ringrose suffered a concussion after a collision with Angus Ta’avao which saw the All Blacks prop receive a red card, and the Leinster centre will miss the series decider in Wellington as a result.
Robbie Henshaw has moved from inside to outside centre while Aki will wear the number 12 jersey, in the only changes to Ireland’s starting team.
There is just one further change on the bench, with Keith Earls named at 23, in place of Aki who has been promoted to 12.
Our line up for Saturday’s third and deciding Test in Wellington! 🔥#TeamOfUs | #NZvIRE
— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 14, 2022
Ian Foster has made four changes to his starting team.
All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has made four changes to his starting team, with a further five changes on the bench after his side tasted defeat to Ireland for the first time on home soil.
Nepo Laulala, Sam Whitelock, David Havili and Will Jordan have been drafted into the starting team, while Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Dalton Papalii have dropped to the bench.
Dane Coles, Akira Ioane and former NRL star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck are all named in an All Blacks match-day squad for the first time this year among the replacements, with the latter set to make his international debut.
Team for Wellington 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NBeFb1scf9
— All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 13, 2022
Ireland’s match-day squad for the third test against the All Blacks.
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Mack Hansen
13. Robbie Henshaw
12. Bundee Aki
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Jamison Gibson Park
1. Andrew Porter
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Tadhg Beirne
5. James Ryan
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris
Replacements
16. Rob Herring
17. Cian Healy
18. Finlay Bealham
19. Kieran Treadwell
20. Jack Conan
21. Conor Murray
22. Joey Carbery
23. Keith Earls
