Bundee Aki repeatedly questions referee on red card decision

Bundee Aki repeatedly questioned the referee after received a red card for a dangerous clear out.

Connacht were well beaten in South Africa as the Stormers claimed a 38-15 bonus point win, with the reigning URC champions scoring three tries in the final 20 minutes.

The Stormers piled the points on late in the game after Connacht were reduced to 14 men, as Aki made contact with the head of winger Seabelo Senatla when he was clearing out the ruck.

‘Where do you want me on the clean out?’

Referee Gianluca Gnecchi deemed that the incident was worthy of a red card as Aki make contact with the head with a high degree of force, but the Connacht centre was left in disbelief at the decision.

Aki wasn’t shy in expressing his disapproval with the decision, as he repeatedly asked the referee, “Where do you want me on the clean out?”

The Ireland international eventually left the pitch, shaking his head when doing so, and Connacht struggled to deal with the Stormers in attack for the final 20 minutes.

Connacht have now failed to record even a losing bonus point in their opening two games of the URC season, and things won’t be getting much easier for them as they take on the Bulls, Munster and Leinster next.

Bundee Aki’s red card proved costly for Connacht in Cape Town #URC https://t.co/eV4vydsSAq pic.twitter.com/8eiWi9jVVj — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) September 24, 2022

Bundee Aki is set for a spell on the sidelines.

Aki will be banned for at least three games if the disciplinary committee deem that his clear out was in fact worthy of a red card, and his protestations are unlikely to help his case.

His badgering of the referee could result in a longer ban, which is the exact opposite of what Connacht need as they aim to pick up points somewhere in their difficult start to the season.

It also won’t help Aki’s case in regards to Ireland’s three tests this November, as he may be seriously lacking in game time by the time international rugby returns to the Aviva Stadium.

