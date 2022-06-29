Bundee Aki backs Ireland youngsters to learn after disappointing showing

Bundee Aki admitted that the Māori All Blacks were well deserving of their victory against a youthful Ireland team in Hamilton.

Ireland’s tour of New Zealand got off to a poor start as they found themselves trailing the Māori All Blacks by 22 points at half time, thanks to four exceptional tries from the hosts.

Although things improved considerably in the second half, Ireland ultimately couldn’t get within two scores of their opponents as the Māori claimed a 32-17 victory.

Bundee Aki spoke to Sky Sport NZ after the game and the former Chiefs player backed Ireland’s young guns to learn from the occasion on his return to Waikato Stadium.

Bundee Aki on Ireland’s loss to the Māori All Blacks.

“Fair play to the Māori All Blacks boys, they came out firing. They were playing on top of us from the get go. We couldn’t get our game going. They deservedly won that game,” Aki said.

“We’ve got a lot of learnings out of this game. There’s a lot of new boys here and a lot of young guys who certainly will learn. We will all learn from this game and try to build on it for the rest of the series.

“But like I said, the Māori All Blacks were the way better team tonight.”

Aki captained Ireland tonight, and while the game certainly didn’t go as planned, he was thankful for the privilege on his return to New Zealand.

“I’ve been away from home for a long time. To get this honour and privilege to lead out this kind of team, I don’t take it lightly. It’s definitely a blessing in disguise but it’s a privilege to lead them.”

Plenty of concerns for Andy Farrell.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will be concerned with his side’s dismal performance in the first half, while injuries to Cian Healy and James Hume will certain add to his worries.

Hume had to come off early on in the second half with what looked like a leg injury, while Healy suffered a knee injury which left the veteran prop in a lot of pain.

The prognosis on either injury is not yet known, although Healy’s looked particularly worrying as he needed to be carted off the pitch by the medics.

Ireland already had to deal with injuries to Iain Henderson and Rob Herring before the game, while Mack Hansen is currently in isolation due to testing positive for Covid-19, and the absentee list looks to have grown today.

Read More About: bundee aki, ireland rugby, maori all blacks