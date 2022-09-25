Bundee Aki criticised for sending ‘bad message’ over red card reaction

Bernard Jackman believes Bundee Aki has sent a bad message after reacting poorly to receiving a red card during Connacht’s loss to the Stormers.

Aki was shown a red card for making contact with the head of Stormers winger Seabelo Senatla during a clear out, and did not attempt to hide his disapproval with the referee’s decision.

Players have know for quite a while now that any forceful contact with the head of an opposition player can result in a red card, although Aki was clearly frustrated and repeatedly asked referee Gianluca Gnecchi, ‘Where do you want me on the clean out?’

Former Connacht and Ireland hooker Bernard Jackman was speaking on RTE and stressed that Aki shouldn’t have been the least bit surprised by the referee’s decision.

Bernard Jackman on Bundee Aki.

“We saw it continuing on the sideline with the fourth official. You could see Tim Allnut trying to pull him away, Jarad Butler was shocked by his reaction, and he’s technically wrong,” Jackman said.

“‘Where do you want me?’ It was actually harder to hit his head, his head was a smaller target than all of his jersey and the back. I know he wants to lay down a marker, he wants quick ball.

“But with the focus on player safety; head height, shoulder contact to the head, you’ve got to do better than that. Then his reaction his body language; it’s a bad message in a team that need him to now to stand up because they’re in a rough patch.

“Before the referee made his decision I thought his body language was quite aggressive and in the referee’s face. We’ve all had yellow cards or red cards we don’t agree with, but you get off the field.

“I think that’s going to reflect badly on him in the [disciplinary] hearing.”

“It’s a bad message in a team that need him to stand up.” The RTÉ Rugby panel discuss Bundee Aki’s dismissal against the Stormers and his “confrontational” behaviour towards the match officials. #RTERugby #URC pic.twitter.com/rrwSfNjvWj — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) September 24, 2022

A tough start to the season for Connacht just got worse.

Connacht have yet to pick up even a losing bonus point after two rounds of URC action, and things aren’t going to get any easier for the province with games against the Bulls, Munster and Leinster up next.

Aki will likely be banned for at least three games for his dangerous clear out, and his questioning of the referee may just result in that ban being lengthened by another week or two.

Andy Friend will have set a top eight target for Connacht at the start of the season, but if his team don’t improve quickly they will have a mountain to climb in order to make the play offs.

