Bulls boss Jake White claims South African sides were sold false promises in URC

Bulls boss Jake White has claimed that South African sides were sold false promises in regards to the amount of travel in the URC.

Since rugby turned professional and South African sides entered international competitions, clubs from the country have endured a lot of travel each season.

In Super Rugby South African teams would travel to Australia and New Zealand each year, and also often travelled to Argentina and Japan following the tournament’s expansion.

The South African sides have since pulled out of the premier Southern Hemisphere competition in order to compete against European opposition in the URC, although the clubs still spend a lot of time away from home.

White told South African publication Sport 24 that his side were promised that they would have to endure less travel by playing against European opposition, but claims that hasn’t been the case.

Jake White on travel issues in the URC.

“The one area we had to sharpen up on was the travel. To fly around the world to get to Europe is not ideal and doing so in economy class wasn’t ideal either,” White said.

“One of the sells to the players was that when we moved on from Super Rugby – even with business class to Sydney – you wouldn’t be that far away from home that often. There was even the talk of overnight flights.

“Now, we know the schedule is what it is, but we, for example can go to Exeter one week for the Champions Cup, come back for a home game and then fly back to Europe for a URC game.

“If you’re flying all over at various stopovers in economy class, it’s a problem. Hopefully, with the Qatar sponsorship, it has been addressed.

“Getting to London via, via, via wasn’t how the tournament was sold to us as coaches and players. And I’m pretty sure the expectations were the same for fans who perhaps did have the means to attend the odd away game.”

🚨MATCH TICKETS ON SALE 🚨 The @Vodacom #URC is back and ticket sales for Vodacom Bulls matches are officially open 🎟

🐃 Click here to get yours now: https://t.co/Srf8cMd6F5#TrueToTheBlue pic.twitter.com/461CwOPN7D — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) September 6, 2022

Long journeys in a cross-hemisphere competition is inevitable.

While there are plenty of very valid reasons to criticise a partnership with Qatar Airways, if the airline provides teams with direct business class flights from South Africa to Europe it will significantly alleviate travel issues.

The four South African sides involved in the URC will actually be travelling more than last season however, due to their participation in the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.

In order to cut down on travel South African sides in the URC embark on mini tours of Europe, where they play several consecutive away matches against European opposition, but in the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup they will travel to Europe for one-off games before returning home.

Read More About: bulls rugby, jake white