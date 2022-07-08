Jake White voices desire to bring Munster’s RG Snyman back to the Bulls

Bulls head coach Jake White has expressed his interest in bringing Munster lock RG Snyman back to Pretoria.

Snyman came up through the Bulls’ youth system and played for the South African club until 2019, when he joined the Mie Honda Heat in Japan before moving on to Munster the following year.

The 27-year-old has played just four times for Munster since he made his debut for the Irish province in August 2020, as he ruptured his ACL in his first game for his new team, before suffering the same injury last October.

Despite his struggles with injury Snyman did sign a new contract with Munster which will keep him in Ireland until the summer of 2024.

White was speaking to RugbyPass about the Springboks’ current selection policy which allows them to select overseas players, and named Snyman as a player who could still be playing in South Africa if not for the lenient rule.

“I’d rather have RG playing for me every week than for Munster. Let’s be honest, the only reason why Ruan is playing is because RG is injured,” White said of the Bulls’ own Ruan Nortje, who is set to win his first cap for South Africa on Saturday.

“If you’re a young lock in South Africa and you’re born at the same time as RG Snyman, Lood de Jager and Eben Etzebeth, well that’s tough luck. That’s elite sport. If the guys ahead of you are better then you don’t play.

“We must also think of the sponsors and the fans. If I’m putting money into South African rugby I want to see the Springboks every week. Does anyone in Pretoria care that Handre Pollard won the French league? No.

“All they care is that the country’s best fly-half was unavailable for the test [against Wales] at Loftus. We have to think of the fans as well.”

A number of South Africans are returning home.

Countless South African rugby players are currently plying their trade abroad after years of mass exodus, although it does appear that the tide is beginning to turn.

Eben Etzebeth and Rohan Janse van Rensburg have signed with the Sharks after stints in France and England, Joseph Dweba its headed to the Stormers from Bordeaux Begles and Andries Coetzee is returning to the Lions from Benetton.

Admittedly, the Bulls haven’t had as much luck in luring South African players back from abroad this offseason, although they did sign Marcell Coetzee from Ulster last year.

If the Springboks only selected home-based players it may lure some big-name players back to South Africa, although they would also undoubtedly miss out on the services of some world class operators who choose to remain abroad.

