Bulls head coach’s comments come back to haunt him after heavy Connacht loss

Bulls head coach Jake White was left eating his own words after dismissive comments he made about Connacht before his side’s 27-point loss on Friday.

Connacht dominated the Bulls in their second round United Rugby Championship clash in Galway as they ran in five tries against the South African side to claim a bonus-point win.

The Bulls are historically the strongest side in South Africa, having won three Super Rugby titles, and won the country’s domestic competition with a 44-10 victory against the Sharks in the Currie Cup final just last month.

White, who coached South Africa to Rugby World Cup triumph in 2007, was speaking to TG4 before the Bulls’ game against Connacht and argued that players only take contracts with the province in order to get noticed by “bigger” teams.

Bulls coach Jake White on what he thinks about Connacht.

“A lot of Leinster players who come down from Leinster, obviously the guys that didn’t get contracts there come down here,” White said when asked what he knew about Connacht.

“It’s very similar to a couple of franchises we have in South Africa. When they don’t get contracted by the big unions they go down to the small provinces and then obviously find a way in which they can get noticed by the bigger provinces.

“As I said, we’re used to playing that sort of opposition and I think again it will be nothing different. They’ll be wanting to front up, especially after last week when they lost their game.”

Seo mar a labhair Jake White stiúrthóir rugbaí vodacom bulls le @Rugbai_BEO roimh an chluiche in aghaidh @connachtrugby pic.twitter.com/iOmSq3aZvN — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) October 2, 2021

The Bulls and their fellow South Africans have gotten off to a horror start.

The four South African clubs have managed to win just one of their opening eight games in the first two rounds of the URC, in what has been a baptism of fire for the former Super Rugby clubs in the northern hemisphere.

The Bulls have been hammered in their opening two games by Leinster and Connacht, and are currently in last place in the URC table, and sit on 0 points with a points difference of -55.

Their fellow South African clubs haven’t fared much better, as the Sharks have also failed to pick up even a losing bonus-point in their first two games, while the Stormers are also yet to win.

The Lions are the sole South African side who have managed to win a game this season, which came against Zebre in the opening match of the season, before they suffered a 23-point loss to Scarlets in round two.

