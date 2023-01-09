Bulls boss Jake White undergoes successful emergency surgery

Bulls director of rugby Jake White has undergone a successful emergency surgery after experiencing debilitating pain in his stomach.

White, who led South Africa to Rugby World Cup glory in 2007, felt ill while in Wales with the Bulls but briefly recovered and flew back to South Africa with the team.

After arriving back in South Africa through OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday, White’s condition worsened and he was rushed to a nearby hospital where an emergency operation was performed on the Bulls boss.

Jake White is expected to make a full recovery.

The Bulls have announced that the operation was successful, with chief executive officer Edgar Rathbone expressing his thanks to the medical professionals who looked after White.

“It is never nice to see one of our own down but we are extremely confident that Jake is receiving the best medical attention available and our team of medical experts will provide him with all the necessary support he will need to make a full recovery,” Rathbone said.

“We would like to thank the hospital team, doctors and all those who rushed to offer their expertise and helped with attending to Jake. We have seen, first-hand, why South African medicine is rated among the best in the world. Thank you.”

Vodacom Bulls coach Jake White underwent successful – abdominal- emergency surgery on Sunday. 🗞 Full press release: https://t.co/BBVcEz6pkr pic.twitter.com/hnQ5UVCv57 — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) January 9, 2023

The World Cup winning coach will take a break.

White will be taking a break from his role with the Bulls while he recovers from the operation, although the club expect the experienced coach to be back working on February 8th.

The Bulls coaching team will share White’s responsibilities while he is recovering, with games against Exeter Chiefs and Lyon in the Heineken Champions Cup up next for the Pretoria-based team.

Currently in third place in the URC table, the Bulls are also in a decent position in the Champions Cup as they are in seventh place in Pool A, which would see them qualify for the knock out stages.

Read More About: bulls rugby, jake white