Bryan Habana questions key Springboks selection decision against All Blacks

Bryan Habana has questioned the decision to start Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx on the bench for the second test against the All Blacks.

Marx was named as the man of the match in the first test, as he put in a phenomenal 54-minute shift against the All Blacks by coming up with several key turnovers which stunted the opposition’s momentum.

Bongi Mbonambi was named to start the second test however, and after he pulled out due to injury, Joseph Dweba was drafted in from outside the original match-day squad to start ahead of Marx.

Dweba was substituted just 29 minutes into the match after conceding a scrum penalty and a couple of poor lineout throws, at which stage South Africa were trailing their visitors by seven points.

Springboks great Bryan Habana was speaking on Sky Sport NZ after the game and questioned why Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber decided against starting Marx.

Bryan Habana on the Springboks’ selection at hooker.

“I’m probably very old school. I understand the plan for growing the squad for a World Cup, making sure everyone has a taste of international experience,” Habana said.

“When you have the best hooker in the world sitting on the bench having to come on after 30 odd minutes, does that deflate the energy? There was a real decrease in the energy levels from minute one.

“Conversely, I really think the All Blacks just upped the ante. They weren’t in their shells, they had nothing to lose, backs up against the wall, four and half million people potentially against them.

“For the Springboks, I think they showed that if they can just get their game management right they have some phenomenal ball players.”

South Africa’s interchangeable front row.

The Springboks have no shortage of talent in the front row, and as a result it isn’t obvious if head coach Jacques Nienaber or director of rugby Rassie Erasmus have a preferred trio.

South Africa often swap out their entire front row in one go either at or shortly after half time, and finish games with an arguably stronger selection than they started with.

That seemed to be the plan on Saturday, although after a poor start in which the Springboks trailed by 15 points after 35 minutes, Dweba and Ox Nche were both replaced before half time.

While a fresh Springboks front row has often terrorised opposition scrums late on in games, not starting with the likes of Marx and Kitshoff backfired at Ellis Park as the All Blacks won 35-23.

