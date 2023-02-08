Brodie Retallick the latest All Black to sign for Japanese club

Brodie Retallick has become the latest All Blacks star to sign for a Japanese club, as he will join Kobelco Steelers after this year’s Rugby World Cup.

The talented lock currently boasts 100 caps for the All Blacks, although it appears as though Retallick’s international career will not continue past this year.

Retallick has achieved plenty in his career in New Zealand, as he has won the Rugby World Cup and eight Rugby Championship titles with the All Blacks, two Super Rugby titles with the Chiefs and was named as the World Rugby player of the year in 2014.

The 31-year-old will be hoping to add to his considerable list of achievements this year before he embarks on a second stint with Kobelco Steelers, having also played for the Japanese club in 2020 and 2021.

Brodie Retallick announces upcoming departure from New Zealand.

“I would like to thank New Zealand Rugby and the All Blacks for the opportunity to represent them over the last 12 years,” Retallick said.

“To play for the All Blacks is and has always been a privilege. The memories and friendships created by playing test matches all around the world is indescribable and something I will treasure.

“This is still an exciting year ahead for me here in New Zealand and I would like to take the opportunity to thank the fans for their continued support.

“I would also like to thank the Chiefs for giving me the opportunity to represent them and the Waikato region.

“Coming from outside of the region to Hamilton in 2012 is a decision that has given my family and I endless memories and friendships, both on and off the field, that will last a lifetime.

“I also have to say a big thanks to everyone at Hawke’s Bay for giving me a shot in first-class rugby that led to everything I have experienced now.”

The big man has confirmed his move to Japan in 2024 🤘 Let's make 2023 a season to remember for Brodie ❤️💛🖤

The All Blacks exodus continues.

Retallick isn’t the only key New Zealand international to be moving to Japan after the World Cup, as Beauden Barrett and Aaron Smith announced they have signed for Toyota Verblitz.

Barrett could play in New Zealand again after the 2024 Japanese club season, although Smith has signed a long-term deal and is unlikely to return home before his playing career ends.

All three players have won 100 caps or more for the All Blacks and have been key players for their country over the past 10 years, although New Zealand have often had great success in replacing generational talent.

